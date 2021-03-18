COLUMN: Looking back and ahead to March Madness

On March 12, 2020, the NBA was the first professional sports league in the United States to suspend operations due to the COVID-19 breakout.

A few days later, one of the biggest and most popular sporting events was canceled by the NCAA: March Madness.

To quote the hit musical, “Hamilton” and the great Lin-Manuel Miranda, “the world turned upside down.”

Face masks became an addition to every outfit, shaking hands disappeared, stores ran out of toilet paper and everyone receded to the sanctity of their homes. Professional sports leagues around the country were forced to shut down. For college basketball players, their dreams of playing on the world’s biggest stage were crushed.

Many teams projected to make it into the field of teams selected for the 2020 tournament were going to experience March Madness for the first time ever. Even more teams had college seniors who had dedicated four years to their schools but never cracked the tournament field.

BYU was one of these teams. The Cougars had seven seniors on their roster looking forward to the chance to show the world what they were made of. The last time BYU participated in March Madness was 2015. This was going to be the biggest stage they had ever played on, with BYU and college basketball fans of all teams across the nation watching.

“I definitely felt like it must have been a punch to the gut for (BYU) because they worked so hard to get ready for the tournament and qualify,” said Garrett Owens, a sophomore studying accounting.

But then it all came crashing down.

“When the news came out that the tournament was canceled, I was sad because the March Madness tourney is fun to watch,” said Freddy Rojas, a senior studying business operations.

Not all students of BYU-Idaho are fans of the BYU Cougars. Students come from all around the world, and many of them have connections to other colleges.

“My favorite team all my life has been the Oregon Ducks,” said Michael Proudfoot, a sophomore studying history. “As a kid, I used to go to March Madness games whenever they’d make the tournament.”

Getting selected to the March Madness tournament is an honor for any team. About 350 teams make up the Division 1 of the NCAA. Only 68 are picked for participation in the tournament. A handful of teams receive automatic spots in the tournament due to winning conference tournaments at the end of the regular season. The rest of the teams are picked by a selection committee. According to NCAA, the selection committee consists of 10 school and conference administrators who are nominated by their conferences.

Teams that get selected for March Madness do not take it lightly. So when the tournament was canceled last year, it seemed to affect players more than anyone else.

But this is a new year. Things are changing on the pandemic front and major sports are center stage once again.

Players, coaches, schools and thousands of fans across the country are eagerly waiting for the tournament to start.

“I’m excited to fill out the brackets with some buddies and get together and watch the games,” said Brian Andreason, a freshman studying biology.

There are many things to get excited for with every March Madness tournament. There is everything from the brackets, to the upsets, to the Cinderella stories and everything in between.

This year, there are a lot of good teams with a shot at going far in the tournament including Michigan, Baylor, Gonzaga, Illinois and Ohio State among others.

“I think Gonzaga will make it to the Final Four, at least,” said Matthew Goodsell, a junior studying data science. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they won it.”

Fans have the opportunity to predict who will win March Madness. Included here is an example of a filled out bracket.

One of the underrated teams with a chance of making it to the Final Four is Oklahoma State. Their star, Cade Cunningham, is a valuable piece of the team and he could propel them very far based on past games.

Cunningham, according to ESPN, averages 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, with a 45% field goal percentage. These numbers are extremely good for a college basketball player.

The anticipation for college basketball fans around the country is at its peak. With the devastating tragedy of a pandemic, people need a win right now and this could be it.

So sit back with some good food, friends and the TV turned on because March Madness is here.