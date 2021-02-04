COLUMN: Love from 4,000 miles away

As a beloved ABBA song goes, “Nights can be empty and nights can be cold” with no one to hold. A phone cannot provide the physical touch you need in a relationship, but it at least provides a way to meet the emotional needs of one.
Six months ago I fell in love. This is no ordinary kind of love, no ordinary kind of relationship. You see, we have not met each other yet.
Last July there were fireworks, and not just for the 4th of July. Those little fireworks when we matched on Mutual, changed my life forever. We started chatting, then calling, until the point where we couldn’t stand not seeing each other every night.
My boyfriend lives in Peru and I live in Rexburg. I never thought I would fall in love with someone 4,000 miles away.
Visa requirements stacked on top of a pandemic makes travel impossible, but that has not stopped us because love has no bounds.
So how do you get through a long-distance relationship when you can’t be together even for a weekend? One where you can’t send packages without spending several hundred dollars just for the risk of it being stolen? And letters? They take over three months to get there.
No doubt, long-distance relationships can be hard, but they can also be the best thing for a relationship to grow and deepen. Being apart helps you focus on communication and emotional needs over physical ones. It helps you bond in new ways and find strength in each other during some of your most difficult times.
They can also be fun and fulfilling. It can be hard to keep up the relationship, and it’s OK to look for help and find new ideas to stay connected.
Video calling every night is not enough. Sure, it’s wonderful, and it’s your favorite time of the day. Just seeing their face and hearing their laugh washes away all the stress, loneliness and sadness you feel during the day. But it is important to set aside a specific day and time to do something together apart from the usual late-night conversations.
Need some help? So do I … but here’s a few date ideas whether you are long-distance or not.
On our first official date, we took turns pulling up our favorite songs on YouTube and singing to each other karaoke-style. Share your screen on Zoom, pull up the lyric video and belt it out in the privacy of your room. This is a great way to express your feelings for each other. Music can speak louder than words.
Dancing is a favorite pastime in Latin American countries. And while I can’t dance salsa, or bachata or even dance with him in my arms, we can have a lot of fun from afar. Share your screen on Zoom, find some JustDance songs on YouTube and party it up. It might be helpful to use your phone for video and your computer for the music so you can see each other better. Usually, you only get to see each other from the shoulders up. Seeing their whole body move and dance can be a needed break from routine.
Get to know each other in fun ways. Not being with them in person means you miss out on a lot of things they do and how they act around others. Sometimes you have to get creative to learn things you wouldn’t otherwise. These can be serious, silly or anything in between. You can find hundreds of would you rather questions online. Pick your favorites and have at it.
This may seem a little boring not being able to snuggle on a couch together, but it can also be insightful. What do they laugh at? Do you laugh at the same things? What are they interested in? What kind of movies do they like? Are they OK with rated R? Do they get the movie references you use on a daily basis? Do they ask a lot of questions? Can you talk about the movie afterward? Try a few genres and share your favorite shows or movies with them. Maybe they’ll get just as addicted to your favorite series as you are. Bond over common interests.
There are thousands of online games you could play together. You could even use Jackbox games to play with each other’s family and friends. Get a board game and a computer screen and play together as if they were sitting at the table with you.
Here are some other important ways you can strengthen your relationship from afar, or nearby.
— Pray and read the scriptures together as often as you can. Share spiritual insights. Try taking an online institute class together.
— Talk about new things. Don’t just ask about their day every night. Chances are it is the exact same as yesterday. Ask engaging questions. Be willing to share everything you are feeling.
— Make plans for the future. This gives you hope and makes the time apart more bearable. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.
— Be open and honest. It’s OK to cry and tell them that you are sad. It’s necessary to talk about things that might be bothering you. Tell them about important moments in your life and how you have grown.
— Find new ways to say I love you. Send them a cute picture of yourself or a picture of something they might like, such as their favorite animal you saw on a walk. Send them a song that reminds you of them. Talk to their family and see how they are doing. This shows you care about the people they love too.
— Find ways to serve them. This is difficult because you are not a physical part of their life. Send them a scripture. Remind them of a goal they set. Support their dreams and aspirations.
No matter what kind of relationship you may be in, these tips and ideas can be useful to strengthen each other and grow together. Don’t forget to pray for strength and pray for each other. Long-distance doesn’t have to feel so long when you can support each other and be together in whatever way you can. Love can cross oceans and mountains, cultures and languages. You can find love, even if it’s 4,000 miles away.