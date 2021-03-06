COLUMN: National Procrastination Week … isn’t that every week?

Everyone procrastinates. We all have tasks we put off for something else. Sometimes we procrastinate to avoid stress. Other times, we may procrastinate something less important for something more urgent. In one way or another, we all do it.

According to National Day Calendar, the first two weeks of March “or when it’s convenient, is National Procrastination Week.” The article continues, “the goal for the week is to celebrate the act of procrastinating by leaving necessary tasks to be done at a later time.”

The purpose of the holiday is to provide a mental and emotional break to help with stress and anxiety, while not advocating laziness.

According to National Day Calendar, “Instead, it emphasizes accomplishing tasks, and leisurely activities that could not be completed while one had other responsibilities. These may include reading, cooking, cleaning, and exercising.”

Sometimes it is helpful to take a step back, prioritize and look at the big picture. We will always have to procrastinate something. The question is, are the things we are choosing to spend our time on, the things that will bring us the most value to our lives?

Here are two tips to help you use procrastination to your benefit.

1. Consciously prioritize



Procrastination can either help you with your goals or hinder your progression. Often times it is helpful to procrastinate so that we can focus on something more important at that moment.

“I procrastinate sometimes because I can do assignments later, but hanging out with friends and having certain experiences can’t be put off,” said Emma Wilkinson, a freshman studying biology. “Some experiences are a one-time opportunity and I don’t want to miss out on them for something that I can complete last minute and still do a good job at.”

It is helpful to take time to think about what experiences you want to have, the person you want to become and the things you need to prioritize to get there.

According to Stephen Covey, author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” “The key is not to prioritize what’s on your schedule but to schedule your priorities.”

Wilkinson shared that her priorities change daily.

“Sometimes there are certain experiences with friends that are a priority to me, but success in my future is also a priority and I know to have that, I need to be successful in school,” Wilkinson said. “So, when I can, I work ahead. It’s a balance you have to find from day to day. What things are more important? Is getting an assignment done early more important, or showing up for someone in a hard time?”

2. Visualize success

Visualizing is a powerful tool for success.

According to “Inner Victory” by David A. Christensen, “every dimension of our lives is created twice. What you and I ‘play on the stage of our minds is a preview of a coming attraction.’ There is no question about it.”

This means that when we picture ourselves accomplishing our goals, it actually makes it easier for our brain to work toward those things.

Procrastination is neither good nor bad. The question is, are we doing the things that are helping us and leading us to the life we want to create for ourselves?

Caleb Nagel, a sophomore studying business management, said visualizing helps him work on the things that will help him create the life he wants.

“I have to visualize the satisfaction I feel from completing a task, keep the big picture in mind and remind myself that doing the “menial” tasks will ultimately push me to become who I want to be,” said Nagel. “When you first master the menial, you can focus on what really matters.”

Moving Forward

For National Procrastination Week, it can be helpful to reflect and ask the question, “Are the thoughts I’m having and the things I’m doing, leading me to create the life I want?” Procrastination often has a negative connotation but it’s actually not good or bad. We just have to keep the end in mind and decide if the things we are choosing to spend time on are going to lead us to the life we want to have.

When we make an effort to consciously prioritize our decisions and visualize ourselves succeeding, we can be more confident that we are taking advantage of procrastination, instead of letting procrastination eat away at our time.