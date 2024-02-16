A lot goes into liking or disliking a thrift store—the quantity and quality of clothes, how often new merchandise comes in, even the smell.

To provide a guide for the local thrifting scene, here is the rundown on six of Rexburg’s thrift stores—Daisy Links, Preloved, Second Helpings, Goodwill, Deseret Industries—and what each has to offer, from supporting a non-profit to increasing sustainability and as always, killer deals and once-in-a-thrift-haul finds.

Daisy Links

A thrift store with a twist, one can walk in and see the entire right-hand wall covered with plants.

Daisy Links shares a building with AA Plant House.

“We tend to keep a pretty high standard of quality when we bring in clothing,” said Hannah Hunt, a store associate. “But also keeping in mind that not everybody has one set style.”

To keep clothes out of landfills, Daisy Links hand picks their clothes from estate sales, yard sales, other thrift stores and donations while avoiding wholesales, according to Hunt.

“We’re kind of picky … we kind of have a quality standard we go off of,” Hunt said.

Daisy Links lint rolls, shaves, cuts loose strings and removes stains from the clothes before selling.

Daisy Links donates any clothing they do not use to the Family Crisis Center, according to Hunt.

“I think another reason thrifting is becoming more trendy is … also because our culture now is like, save the turtles, and being like, super environmentally friendly. And that’s definitely what thrifting is,” said Brecklyn Reese, a junior studying communication.

Local musicians perform at Daisy Links during after hour events every other Thursday night.

The entire store is 40% off during events and activities range from karaoke to pot painting (one free plant included).

Daisy Links’ website provides information on upcoming events, store hours, available clothing, prices and a thrifting blog.

For every transaction and every 10$ spent, the customer can get a stamp on a Daisy Links loyalty card. The customer gets 10$ off once the card is full of stamps.

Daisy Links is located at 155 W Main St #9 next to Red Rabbit Grill and BookViking.

Preloved

Preloved’s business model sets it apart from typical thrift stores.

Walking inside Preloved, one doesn’t find racks of clothes organized in the often-maze-like fashion of other thrift stores.

Instead, there are wooden booths spread throughout the building, each displaying a different vendor’s items.

“What I think is fun … is as you go through the booths you can see what somebody’s style is and what their size is so you can see, ‘oh this person is like too big or too small for me,'” said Kylee Rex, a sophomore studying apparel entrepreneurship and a thrift store enthusiast.

Anyone can rent out a booth for $25 to sell their clothing or home items.

Booths are set up Saturday morning and taken down Friday evenings, providing new items every week.

Vendors discount their items, starting on Tuesday and dropping prices as the week progresses.

Every Preloved location includes a kid’s corner, “filled with an array of fun and engaging toys that will keep your little ones entertained while you shop,” Preloved’s website said.

Preloved encourages vendors to list the brands they are selling and how to best organize booths.

“It’s also fun when you find a booth and you know, ‘Oh this is a return sister missionary, look at all of these dresses that they don’t want anymore,”‘ Rex said.

Additionally, spaces may be purchased for selling smaller items such as jewelry, according to Emily Lamb, a Preloved employee.

Preloved is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be found at 24 S First W, Rexburg.

Thrifted Lennons

Thrifted Lennons is a dreamscape for any vintage fan.

Aliza Fisher and her husband’s enthusiasm for all things vintage is evident in the bright orange sofa, disco ball and Van Halen tees.

Clothing must be at least 20 years old to be considered vintage.

“It’s not necessarily like a DI where they just like accept anything and sell anything,” Fisher said. “We like go out and curate or just find like vintage pieces or we also buy vintage pieces from other people.”

Fisher researches vintage clothes and looks for certain styles and indicators before buying pieces.

Quotes for selling clothing are available at Thrifted Lennons’ website.

Thrifted Lennons also offers custom-made rings made out of spoons for $20. Customers can pick out their preferred utensil, write down their ring size and pick up the ring three days later.

Besides the Fisher’s love of vintage clothing, their other motivation for thrifting is standing up to fast fashion brands like Shein or various other clothing outlets.

Fisher explained that fast fashion is a term for cheaply made clothes, often mass-produced in sweatshops in foreign countries with questionable labor conditions.

Thrifted Lennons is located at 22 College Avenue, Rexburg.

Store hours are Monday through Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday from 12-8 p.m.

Second Helpings

Second Helpings is part of Rexburg’s Family Crisis Center, a non-profit specialized in assisting survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault for over 30 years.

Second Helpings functions like a normal thrift shop, anyone can donate or shop there, but all proceeds go directly to Family Crisis Center clients, according to manager Becca Bateman.

They have an entire section specifically for kids and another section dedicated to home goods.

“Their prices are some of the best prices I’ve seen for a thrift store—really, really good,” Rex said.

Second Helpings’ website offers information on how to volunteer, donate, receive help or information regarding assault and abuse.

Second Helpings is located below the Family Crisis Center at 16 E Main St and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop-off for donations is located behind the store.

Goodwill

If someone says thrift store, Goodwill might be the first image that comes to mind.

However, this classic is new to Rexburg, having opened in September 2023.

Goodwill is a non-profit thrift store that offers job training and opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, low-income workers and elderly individuals.

Goodwill also offers behavioral health services on a sliding scale.

“No one will be denied services due to the inability to pay,” Goodwill’s website said.

They offer senior-specific job training to help seniors reenter the workforce and build skill sets.

“I am not a super wealthy individual,” Reese said. “Like, I wouldn’t say I have the greatest style, but something is so satisfying about finding something I could have bought for $60 and getting it for like $6.”

Goodwill has one of the larger collections of goods offered by Rexburg thrift stores.

Students receive a 10% discount with their student ID.

Unsold items are salvaged by Goodwill’s recycling vendors to limit waste from going to a landfill, according to Goodwill’s website.

Goodwill is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 125 Valley River Drive, near the North Rexburg McDonalds.

Deseret Industries

Larger quantities can offer opportunities for unlikely finds, and Deseret Industries, or DI, might have the most quantity to offer of any Rexburg thrift store.

One DI customer, Max Sloop, found what appeared to be a homemade denim dress with fish sewn on the front.

Similar to Goodwill, DI was founded as a job training facility in 1939, according to DI’s website.

DI offers a broad selection of kitchenware, books, movies, home goods, sports equipment and children’s, men’s and women’s clothing.

Rexburg’s DI is at 611 N Second E Rexburg.

Their hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Happy thrifting!