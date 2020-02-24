COLUMN- Satan’s Knife Hypnotic Overdose

Ever since I arrived in 2015, I’ve been on a lot of first dates in Rexburg. I’ve been on quite a few second dates, though considerably less, and even fewer third dates.

In 2015, I would have been very concerned about what I did on each date. The first date should be something that gives you time to talk but also short in case it isn’t going well, like getting ice cream. The second and third dates would get a bit more creative, though I still tried not to do anything too crazy.

As I continued dating over the years, I found myself less concerned with what we did on dates. I once took a girl to an event I covered for the university newspaper and interviewed her about the event after. I didn’t get a second date.

Basically, if it sounded cool, I would do it. That’s why I wasn’t scared off when I saw a “Sure to be a sweaty good time!” advertising for an event on the Basement’s Facebook page. Surely they exaggerated the sweat part, plus I really wanted to go to a concert, so that’s what we did.

We skated across the frozen parking lot to the underground concert venue. After walking down the cramped wooden stairs, we received our hand stamps and found a spot among the 20 people near the front. We quickly regretted standing three feet from a giant speaker. The walls, covered in eyes, gave the long room life.

Workers Mantis Caravan played first. Their Facebook page describes their genre as “Doom metal, traditional heavy metal, pyschedelic rock.” What in the world is psychedelic rock? Their misspelling of psychedelic feels like a sign of what the band has to offer. It’s probably a good thing their music didn’t have vocals. I frequently looked over to my date, making sure she didn’t have a look of “why am I here” on her face.

The lead guitarist’s sideburns went all the way down his face as the Idaho Falls band played their music loud and proud. They performed songs called “R.I.P.,” “Dethroned Messiah” and “Satan’s Knife Hypnotic Overdose,” and within minutes, we moved back a few rows — my ears numb from the noise.

A projector shot flames onto the drummer as a few audience members got their sweat on. “You guys rock,” they periodically shouted. Their dance moves reminded me of my two-year-old niece dancing when we put on Hamilton — flailing arms with a distinct resemblance to an inflatable tube man outside car dealerships. I spent a lot of my time watching to see if they would knock over the projector and ruin the entire concert.

Despite the band, the song names and the odd dancing, the most disturbing part of the night came when a family with kids as young as six or seven walked in — poor kids’ eardrums. I’m not sure their protective ear-wear did much, but they watched the performers with the awe and excitement that only a kid can have.

The break between bands gave me a quiet opportunity to actually hear the words coming from my date’s mouth. We bonded over Mantis Caravan rather than the strange, Satanic nature of Mantis Caravan.

The next band, The Carolina Reapers, sounded like an odd combination of Johnny Cash with a lot of Led Zeppelin influence, two artists they claim as influences on Facebook. The bassist looked like he could be a direct descendant of John Lennon. My dad raised me on The Beatles, so I considered asking him if he did, in fact, have any relation to Lennon. His old-style jeans, long hair and round glasses took me back about 60 years. The Carolina Reapers, also loud (a continuing theme of the night), at least included vocals and carried a tune you could dance to.

We left before the third band came on, but I could guess what their music would sound like: loud. Not learning from my past mistakes, I once again interviewed my date, asking her what she thought of the bands. She first said that the dudes dancing really added to the environment and added, “I just remember thinking the first band was a lil’ psycho and thought their interest in the devil was slightly concerning. The second one was better.”

While I don’t suggest using your date for educational or professional gain, I received a rare fourth date with her; I must’ve been doing something right.