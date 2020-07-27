COLUMN: Self-reflection in dumpster water

When I was walking my dogs, I stopped for a second and looked into some brown dirty water and saw someone. This was a person I was starting to not recognize. It was a person who had grown over the years and had learned something from those years. It was at that moment I realized my reflection, in that dirty water, was starting to mature and grow into the person he was meant to be.

It is not controversial to say that 2020 has been a tough year. Between COVID-19 and the injustice in the world, it’s been a tough go. That is why it is important for us to take a moment to self-reflect and recognize if we are becoming the person we want to be. Are we comfortable in the skin we are in? Do we love our families and partners? Is there anything that can be improved in our lives? These are important questions that we should be asking ourselves frequently. When we can answer these questions with confidence, we can begin to change the world and the people around us.

For many, it might be hard to answer those questions with confidence, and if you fall into that group, that’s OK. That is when we should stop to reflect and ask ourselves what we need to do better. A lot of us don’t feel comfortable in our bodies and that is completely normal. It is just up to us to figure out how to fix that. Do we need to exercise or eat healthier? Or do we simply need to learn how to love ourselves?

If every relationship in your life isn’t great, that’s OK as well. Honestly, not everyone is going to love us, but we should be able to forgive and seek forgiveness from those we need to receive it from. For those cases, figure out how to receive or give that forgiveness. It is not healthy for us to hold grudges and is important to let them go.

Even though this year has been hard, we will get through it and grow from it. What matters most is if we grow in a positive or a negative way. There will be good years and bad ones, but what it always boils down to is if we are better people by the end of it. So the next time you are staring into dumpster water, ask yourself, “Is this who I want to be?“