COLUMN: Sports is more than a game

Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away on January 26, 2020, said in an interview with SportsCenters’ Cari Champion on August 5, 2019, “Sports is the greatest metaphor we have for life.”

I have thought about that ever since hearing it and wondered what it means and if other people agree with it as much as I do.

“I think of my time playing sports in high school and the lessons that my coaches and teammates taught me,” said Tanner Bosworth, a senior studying healthcare administration. “These lessons have stuck with me throughout my whole life and will forever be engrained upon my outlook on life and work ethic.”

We can spend countless hours in a classroom learning about a subject and think we have it down, but until we actually experience it, we won’t get the full effect. It’s the exact same thing with life. We can grow up with our parents teaching us life skills and lessons, but until we experience it, we won’t truly know how to react when life throws a curveball. Sports are a way for us to put those lessons and skills to the test and see if they actually work.

All growing up, my parents taught my brothers and me that if we wanted something, we had to work for it. We could have applied that in many different ways, but where that lesson became cemented was through sports.

“Just as artists express themselves on the canvas, athletes express themselves when they play sports,” said Mikyla Fisk, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies.

There are countless life lessons we can learn from participating in sports.

In his interview, Bryant said, “Sports (teaches) you things like how to deal with anxiety, how to deal with communicating with each other, leadership (and) performing under pressure.”

I am an avid golfer, and one lesson I’ve learned from golf is perseverance. Both in golf and in life, sometimes you are going to hit some bad shots; these might represent choices. But what I have learned is that, in order to move forward, you have to learn from it, internalize it and then move on. Life is too short to hold on to past regrets and mistakes.

Bosworth explained that one of the most valuable lessons he has learned from his life is the value of being a team player.

“When we go and begin our career and start a family, we have other ‘teammates’ that we need to think of before ourselves,” Bosworth said. “If our main goal is to be the ‘star player,’ then we will find that our level of success that we can achieve is limited.”

Sports can be a valuable catalyst for life if looked at through the right lens. If looked at in the wrong lens, it can be seen as just a game or something for personal gain.

“Sports pushes us in ways that we couldn’t find in other places,” Fisk said.

Sports push us not only physically, but mentally and emotionally as well. Being mentally and emotionally fit is just as important as being physically fit. The world is a tough place and you have to continually strengthen each one of these areas in order to handle the challenges that come.

So why?

Why is it that sports aren’t just a game we play for fun? Why do we sometimes learn more on the field/court than off of it?

“Sports can give people meaning,” Fisk said. “They can give people connection.”

Fisk explained that her great-grandfather was a champion boxer in the Olympics. Fisk recently took up boxing and shared that doing that allowed her to connect with her great-grandfather because of love of the sport.

“Instead of just being sad about my failure, I was able to overcome that,” Fisk said.

In sports, sometimes you win and it feels great. Other times you lose. The same thing happens in life. The question is, how are you going to respond when things don’t go your way? Sports teaches us that sometimes you will lose. It also teaches us how to respond to losing in a positive way so when life comes along and throws a right hook at us, we know how to defend it.

“While we all grow older and learn about real life, the nostalgia of sports in our youth does not wear off,” Bosworth stated. “While our priorities change in life, the passion and lessons of our youth that sports gave to us, stay.”

While sports can be viewed as a recreational pastime or a hobby, there may be something more to it than that. Life’s most valuable lessons may be learned within a few painted lines.