COLUMN: The strange occurrences of apartment 210

The fan twirled quietly, sending a small rush of air circling about the room. The apartment was otherwise silent. Sitting on the well-used couch, a tired, stressed-out senior struggled to focus on her homework. She looked up and watched in confusion as the TV sprang to life, the screen suddenly illuminating the room. She stared down, completely confused, at the remote sitting on the floor.

“It’s nothing,” she thought. “Maybe someone next door hit the wall and made it turn on.”

However, this was not the first, nor the last, of the peculiar occurrences of apartment 210.

Another resident of apartment 210 was relaxing on her bed, late one night. No one was home in the dark and quiet apartment. Creak … creak … bam! The door to the back bedroom slammed closed. No one came in through the front door. She slowly arose and hesitantly moved to the hallway to see what had caused the door to slam.

“Hello?” she called. “Who’s home?”

No reply. She stepped out of her room and a gush of air blew past. Bam! The other bedroom door slammed closed too. She ran back to her room, turned on the lights, and laid under her covers, eyes wide open.

While standing at the stove, patiently waiting for her sizzling bacon to crisp up, one resident of apartment 210 felt a sudden chill on her arm. Looking down, she watched her arm hair stand on end as if someone lightly put their hand on her. She shook off the strange sensation and continued to prepare breakfast, but couldn’t shake the feeling that someone was trying to communicate with her.

In a small and crowded living room full of friends studying away, scrolling on their phones and minding their own business, they heard a loud crash behind them that made every head turn and even caused a few people to yelp. A pan that was sitting on its shelf in the closet had suddenly thrown itself onto the floor. Again, the only plausible explanation: Someone in the room behind the closet banged on the wall causing its fall.

But there was no one in the room … or was there? Perhaps the same entity turning on the TV and touching people’s arms was getting angry over being ignored.

There were six residents in apartment 210, but only five occupied a bed. That sixth resident remains unnamed. At least for now.

The residents of apartment 210 can only guess what peculiar events will come next.