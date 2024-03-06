Major League Baseball’s 2024 Opening Day is March 28. Before that day, however, players need to get back into shape after the offseason.

This preseason is known as Spring Training. All 30 teams participate and are split up between training facilities in Arizona and Florida.

Some fans enjoy Spring Training festivities, but many others see Spring Training as pointless and just another opportunity for big-money players to get hurt.

Here are three reasons to attend Spring Training this year.

1. Starving for the sport

Hard-core fans shudder at the prospect of any kind of break from one of America’s favorite pastimes. The dawn of Spring Training puts an end to baseball’s hiatus and signals the start of summer.

In the stands, fans can smell the sweet, freshly cut grass and admire the intricate patterns emblazoned on the infield dirt and sprawled across the outfield. Not to mention the sounds — the popping of the glove, the crack of the bat, the sizzle of brats and the sterling symphony of thousands belting “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

When the umpire signals “Play Ball,” the adrenaline rush begins. The heartbeat rises and falls with each pitch, as does the voice, depending on the result. There is nothing like uniting your voice with the cheering voices of thousands of others.

2. The friendlier confines

The home of the Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field, is known affectionately as the “Friendly Confines.” If Wrigley is considered the Friendly Confines, some may be inclined to think of Spring Training stadiums as Wrigley Field on steroids.

The seating capacity of Spring Training ballparks ranges from 10,000 to 15,000 seats. According to The Boys of Spring, Sloan Park boasts the largest Spring capacity at exactly 15,000 seats.

By comparison, regular–season ballparks can seat anywhere between 40,000 and more than 50,000 spectators. NBC Sports Boston lists the home of the Oakland Athletics as having the largest capacity for regular–season stadiums at 56,782.

With smaller dimensions, it becomes easier to get closer to the field and get a better view of your favorite player. Moreover, during pregame batting and fielding practice, players are on the hunt for Sharpies and baseballs. They seem to be more willing and able to sign autographs for and chat with fans of all ages.

Thus, fans create memories for a lifetime.

3. Swapping sweatpants for sunscreen

During the winter and early spring months in Idaho, Wyoming, and Utah, it is difficult for temperatures to exceed 40 degrees. Such is not the case in Arizona and Florida.

In Arizona, temperatures did not drop below 75 degrees, and the sun beamed in the sky. Fans wore short sleeves and shorts to the games.

The Sunshine State is much the same. The upcoming seven-day weather forecast for Tampa comes in at nothing less than 80 degrees.

Fans may consider the following when visiting: catch a game or three, soak in the sun and don’t forget the sunscreen.

In all, there are 504 spring contests on the schedule. That means 504 chances to enjoy America’s pastime, 504 chances to make memories and 504 chances to make this spring the best ever.