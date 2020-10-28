COLUMN: Unexpected friends

The tires of my silver RAV4 crunched up gravel driveway with one goal in mind. Alpacas.

Nothing clear marked the home’s address. My eyes searched for an owner.

Almost two hours earlier, I spoke with a woman who said nothing when she answered the phone. So I went first.

“Hi, is this Denice Freeman?”

“Yes, who is this?”

“My name is Merritt, I found this number on Idaho’s Wonderland Alpacas’ website?”

“Oh good, I had to make sure this wasn’t a scam{{,}}. I get so many of those calls a day, ya know?”

She stood about 5 feet tall, wearing a hot pink puffer jacket and an olive green shirt turned inside out. It read “DOWNEAST, size small.” Gray and silver locks of hair graced her shoulders and red, square-shaped glasses outlined her eyes.

Though it was our first time meeting, she greeted me like an old friend. Responsible to the pandemic, but kind and warm.

Freeman led the way with a subtle limp. In less than a week, she would have knee and shoulder surgery for 69 years spent “breaking her body.” On the way to the fenced area housing the creatures, she asked me where I was from.

“The Midwest,” I shared. Gasping, she asked where.

Freeman is from Michigan, and I, from Indiana and Iowa. She soon pointed out our Midwestern accents dripping from our mouths as we spoke. I guess we were excited.

Less than 300 yards further, Freeman unfolded the fence gate and invited me to join the alpacas. The herd congregated around me until they became uninterested in what I had to offer — this didn’t take long. I was not their minister.

A minute later, Freeman acknowledged the Alaska-shaped silver charm around my neck.

“What’s your connection to Alaska?” she queried.

“I served my mission there.”

She lived there too, mostly in Anchorage.

Her first interest in starting a Camelid family began at Alaska’s state fair in Palmer, where she met a woman at an alpaca booth. She presented Freeman with a pamphlet all about the animals and asked her interest in learning more. She absorbed the soft yarn and smelled the textures of their fleece — she fell in love immediately. Truly this was “fiber of the gods,” according to Freeman, something she could knit amazing things from.

A few years later, she and two friends were picking up five alpacas from an animal boarding facility in Oregon and taking them to her new home in Idaho Falls. This was 12 years ago.

Since then, her herd of five grew to 66, then back down to less than 20.

“They won’t let you pet them,” Freeman made clear, joining me in the females’ enclosure.

She spoke to them as if they were babies, high-pitched and lispy, then laughed when one of them spat disapprovingly in her direction. They stood their ground when she lingered closeby, though. Freeman lived alone, so she took care of them herself.

Anytime I walked near one, the entire herd moved in the opposite direction.

“They’re animals of prey,” Freeman explained. “They don’t have any way to defend themselves.”

She showed the way to her other animals: several chickens, kittens, two male alpacas and two female french bulldogs.

We stepped inside her home and covered our noses and mouths with {{a}} disposable masks. Freeman worked years as a respiratory therapist but said she wears a mask for religious reasons.

“Our prophet asked us to wear one, so,” she said with a smile and a pause.

Alpaca yarn grade 1-4 filled shelves on all walls in two bedrooms. Her adult children no longer lived at home.

For about an hour, Freeman showed me the difference between smooth fibers and rougher yarns. She yanked lids off two large tubs, one pink and one gray, showing me the projects hidden inside: shawls, gloves, hats, dryer balls, baby clothes, etc. Freeman handed me several hats to try on throughout the process.

“You take the best pictures,” she said behind my Nikon D3200. With arms fully extended, I crouched down a whole foot, wearing a Nordic-style hat, while she snapped three pictures in a row.

In another room, a dusty spinning machine existed in a corner. On the opposite wall sat a dresser with a hand-painted sign that read, “Idaho’s Wonderland Alpacas.”

“My daughter made that for me,” Freeman said.

A temple recommend and scriptures were positioned on the sign’s left.

She led us to the home’s largest room. Light flooded the kitchen from a window above the sink. She offered me water and held a drinking glass under the dispenser for nine seconds, then handed me a glass full of ice.

Three hours after arriving, Freeman walked me out to my car, conversing the whole way. We stood and spoke for another 20 minutes in front of my RAV4 until my wheels crunched back down the driveway — this time with a new, unexpected friend in mind.