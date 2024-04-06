Throughout religious history, stories of women in sacred texts teach of faith, resilience and divine purpose.

From the biblical accounts of Eve, Sarah and Mary to lesser-known figures like Deborah and Tabitha, women have played pivotal roles in shaping the spirituality of humanity. Their narratives stand as testaments to courage, devotion and unwavering faith.

“The world’s greatest champion of women and womanhood is Jesus the Christ,” said James E. Talmage.

Historical references to women

Throughout scriptural history, women are portrayed as essential participants in the divine plan, though sometimes not as noticeable. Through extensive research, BYU-Idaho religion professor, Tiffany Savage, makes this point as she emphasizes the complementary roles of mothers and fathers in the covenant.

“I always like to say the mothers and fathers of the covenant because without Rachel there is no Abrahamic covenant,” said Savage. “Abraham needed Sarah because it’s about families, it’s about couples. It’s not individuals. So I like to refer to them as the mothers of the covenant.”

Savage also emphasized the point that in the scriptures a number of women are mentioned. For example, research done by Savage shows that 391 women were mentioned in the Old Testament, 85 in the New Testament, 87 in the Book of Mormon, 7 in the Doctrine and Covenants and 12 in the Pearl of Great Price.

But if there is this much talk of women in the scriptures, why aren’t they as obvious?

“Men felt it was a dishonor to talk about their wives and their daughters by name and the reason is because if they don’t know your wife’s name, they can’t talk ill of her,” said Savage.

As merely a form of protection and respect, men would refrain from mentioning the names of the women in their lives. According to Savage, the only times that women’s names were mentioned in texts was when a woman did something dishonorable or valiant.

“And that’s why they don’t talk about them by name, as a form of respect for their wives,” said Savage.

Something important to remember is men and women had different roles to play in their society and in the way they lived in this time period. In a famous speech given by an Athens politician in 428 B.C., Thucydides explains one of the most important differences.

“One of the first things someone learns when studying antiquity is men are in complete control of the outer public sphere and women are in complete control of the inner domestic sphere. Both have duties that they must fulfill in those spheres whether they like it or not,” said Thucydides.

Anciently, many women sacrificed as they testified, learned and lived the teachings of Jesus. We get a glimpse of this in Dr. N.T. Wright Bishop of Durham’s study, “Women’s Service in the Church: The Biblical Basis.”

“Most of us grew up with the line that Martha was the active type and Mary the passive or contemplative type, and that Jesus is simply affirming the importance of both and even the priority of devotion to him. That devotion is undoubtedly part of the importance of the story, but far more obvious to any first-century reader, would be the fact that Mary was sitting at Jesus’ feet within the male part of the house rather than being kept in the back rooms with the other women.

This I am pretty sure, is what really bothered Martha; no doubt she was cross at being left to do all the work, but the real problem behind that was that Mary had cut clean across one of the most basic social conventions…

She is sitting at his feet; a phrase which doesn’t mean what it would mean today, the adoring student gazing up in admiration and love at the wonderful teacher. As is clear from the use of the phrase elsewhere in the (New Testament) to sit at the teacher’s feet is a way of saying you are being a student, picking up the teacher’s wisdom and learning; and in that very practical world you wouldn’t do this just for the sake of informing your own mind and heart, but in order to be a teacher, a rabbi, yourself.”

Specific roles were not just given as a way to divide the woman from the man, but it was divinely given by God the Father, the ultimate creator.

“As His final creation, the crowning of His glorious work, (our Heavenly Father) created woman,” said Gordon B. Hinckley, in his talk, “Daughters of God.”

Women in scripture

There are many significant women mentioned in the scriptures, as shown by the numbers above. The Old Testament introduces us to figures like Deborah, a prophetess and judge who led Israel with wisdom and courage. Deborah was the only woman recorded in scripture to serve in this capacity. She was a prophetess, judge and deliverer. In her role as prophetess, Deborah did not hold the priesthood or possess ecclesiastical keys but enjoyed the gift of prophecy in a more general sense. Her story challenges conventional gender roles and underscores the principle that God calls individuals, regardless of gender, to fulfill His purposes.

Queen Vashti is another Old Testament figure, representing one of the most iconic stories of feminine strength and defiance. Vashti refused to obey King Ahasuerus’s command to display her beauty before his court in nothing but her crown. Despite the consequences of her refusal, Vashti’s act of resistance resonates as a symbol of dignity and virtue. If we courageously do what is right, many people can be blessed by our actions (see Esther 4–9). The Lord can place us in particular circumstances so that we can help others (see Esther 4:14).

Moreover, women like Hannah, Rachel and Leah exemplify the power of prayer and the fulfillment of divine promises. Through their stories, we learn of the transformative influence of faith and the profound impact of women’s righteousness on future generations.

The New Testament offers glimpses into the lives of certain women like Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Susanna and many others who accompanied Jesus during His earthly ministry. Think of the women who came with Christ from Galilee and were present at His Crucifixion. While the scriptures do not specifically speak of their participation in other events of the final week of the Savior’s life, it seems likely that they were present at the triumphal entry, heard His teachings in the temple, and likely participated in other events. Their presence highlights the inclusive nature of Christ’s mission, introduced during his mortal ministry and brings to light the vital role women played in spreading His teachings.

In the Book of Mormon and other scripture, women such as Abish and Sariah are mentioned for their quiet yet significant contributions to the cause of righteousness. Their examples serve as reminders that heroism can be found in acts of quiet service and steadfast devotion.

“Whether it be Mother Sariah or the maid Abish, servant to the Lamanite queen, each made contributions that were unacknowledged by the eyes of men but not unseen by the eyes of God,” said Howard W. Hunter in his talk, “No Less Serviceable.”

Lucy Mack Smith

In the early days of the restored church, Lucy Mack Smith is an example of faith and trust in the Lord, despite her difficulties, to her children, especially her son Joseph Smith Jr.

“At this I was considerably hurt; yet I made no reply. I retired to a grove not far distant, and prayed to the Lord in behalf of my husband: that his heart the true gospel might be presented to him; and, that his heart might be softened, so as to receive it; or, that he might be more religiously inclined. After praying some time in this manner I returned to the house much depressed in spirit; which state of feeling continued until I retired to my bed; soon after which I fell asleep, and had the following dream,” Lucy Mack Smith wrote this in her journal, relating to the conflict between her husband and his brother regarding religion.

Lucy Mack Smith goes on to write that in her dream, she found herself in a beautiful meadow with a clear stream running through it. Two majestic trees stood by the stream, one surrounded by a brilliant golden belt of light while the other remained rigid and unaffected by the gentle breeze.

The trees symbolize her husband and his brother, with the flexible tree representing her husband, Joseph Smith Sr., and the inflexible one representing his brother, Jesse Smith. The breeze symbolizes the gospel of Jesus Christ, which Jesse stubbornly resists while Joseph Smith Sr. eventually embraces with joy, leading to spiritual growth and everlasting life.

With the example of his mother, Joseph Smith Jr. eventually went to the very same grove to pray, where he received an answer himself through the First Vision which in turn brought about the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ back on the earth today.

“Like Lucy, we must show our children and youth how to strengthen their faith and testimony of Jesus Christ by strengthening our own through studying the scriptures and through prayer, personally as well as with them,” said Mary N. Cook in her talk, “Be an Example of the Believers.”

The stories of these and other scriptural heroines show that women are essential in God’s plan for His children. As equal counterparts, men have important but different roles to play such as priesthood responsibilities and providing for and protecting their families.

“Righteous and faithful women have always played an essential role in saving souls and defending the kingdom of God,” said Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at BYU’s Women’s Conference in May of 2015.

While many women wish they could find more stories of women in the scriptures and in Church history, they may not realize how much there is to find. We need to develop the skill to find their influence and their stories.

“If you look carefully and with the right spirit, you can find similar manifestations of effective nurturing throughout the scriptures,” said President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “As we look for and find women in our scriptures and in our history, we will see far better the power and influence women have in our family, community, the Church, and the world.”