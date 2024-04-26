In December 2022, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings played their first home game at the newly constructed Mountain America Center. Despite the team’s 2-17-2 record at that point, fans packed the 4,000-seat arena to the brim.

The sellouts have continued until the present day, and the building seems to get louder and louder each game.

It’s not that the people of Idaho Falls are die-hard hockey fans — quite the contrary, in fact, as the fans boo the refs every time their team goes offside because they don’t understand the rules. It’s not that the Spud Kings are so talented that everyone has to see them — they play in the NCDC, a Junior A college prep league. It’s not even that it’s cheap entertainment — tickets start at $19.

Fans pack the building every night out of a sense of community and passion. They’re proud of their city and they’ll support it no matter what — even if that means learning a new game and cheering a losing team.

Idaho Falls is a city of 68,000 people three hours north of Salt Lake City. With Salt Lake getting an NHL team this upcoming season, it serves as a to-scale model of what hockey will look like in Salt Lake.

With 27,000 season ticket deposits already received, it seems like that’s a fair comparison.

Potential Issues

Critics of hockey in Utah cite various issues: The arena isn’t meant for hockey; The Salt Lake Valley only has 1.25 million people; The people aren’t predisposed to hockey.

The Arena

The Delta Center, where the team will play, currently sits 12,500 fans with unobstructed views and an additional 3,700 fans whose seats won’t allow them to see the corners closest to them.

Team owner Ryan Smith described his plan to adjust the seating on Tuesday’s episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. Smith said he’s looking at new riser technology, which would allow the seats to move up, down, forward and backward. He’s also considering removing some of the suites to make room for more seats.

“It looks pretty amazing on the renderings,” Smith said.

Smith also mentioned that he doesn’t want to give up how close the fans are to the ice or, for basketball, the court.

The Population and the People

According to Ice Hockey Wiki, Salt Lake has the third-lowest population of any NHL city, ahead of only Buffalo and Winnipeg. That being said, Utah is the ninth-fastest-growing state in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census website. It’s also the state with the youngest median age, according to Statista.com.

Smith plans to facilitate the construction of additional ice rinks in Utah, whether by encouraging others to build them or building them himself. He wants hockey to become engrained into the Utah culture, just as much as basketball.

Dave Olson, a lifelong hockey fan who spent much of his young adulthood in Utah, estimates that in 20 years, the team will be as big in Utah as the Colorado Avalanche are in Colorado.

“It’s just gonna seem completely natural and it’ll feel like it’s been there forever,” Olson said.

Excitement in Utah

NHL Utah hosted an event at the Delta Center on Wednesday to introduce the community to the team. They packed the entire arena, including the playing surface.

Hockey is not new to Utah. The state has had professional hockey in several different leagues since the inception of the Salt Lake Golden Eagles in 1969. It’s currently home to the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies, who, according to HockeyDB.com, have increased their average attendance every year since the pandemic.

Utah also hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics and is in the running to bring them back in 2030. Having a hockey-capable arena and hockey fans in the state will be advantageous to everyone involved.

Additionally, the culture in Utah is unique in the sense that people are always looking for fun things to do. This type of attitude makes things like hatchet throwing and escape rooms big in the state. Sports teams, of course, are no exception.

This mentality is what helped the Utah Jazz sell out every game this year, even in a losing season. Real Salt Lake also averaged slightly below a sellout last season.

Austin Jenkins, a Salt Lake City resident who, along with his wife, welcomed a baby girl into the world last week, is excited for the future.

“A baby and an NHL team in the same week?” Jenkins said. “It doesn’t get better than that!”

Growing the Game

Growing the game of hockey has been atop the NHL’s priority list in recent years. The league hosts games in Europe, Asia, Australia and non-NHL cities across North America, all in an attempt to increase worldwide interest in the sport.

Previous to the change, Salt Lake City residents had to drive six hours to get to the nearest NHL arena — too far for even dedicated hockey fans to travel with any regularity. This expansion opens a whole new area of the country to hockey.

Max Sneary, a Utah resident and hockey player, is excited for the community to join him in his passion.

“The ice and roller hockey scene in Utah is already great, but having a professional team’s presence will really help inspire the next generation and help these programs develop for the communities,” Sneary said. “I think it’s a huge win for the state.”

Most kids in the United States grow up playing basketball, football, baseball, soccer and other relatively cheap sports. Now that the NHL is in Utah, the game will become much more accessible to many more people.

Why the NHL needed Ryan Smith

NHL insiders have stated over the last few weeks that the NHL was just as excited about Smith joining the league as it was about putting a team in Utah.

At age 46, Smith is the youngest owner in the league and a full generation younger than the average, which is 68. Along with that age comes a better ability to relate to players and fans.

For example, when Smith met with his players for the first time, he dapped them up, rather than shaking their hands — something an older owner almost certainly wouldn’t do. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, a number of players who didn’t want to play in Utah changed their minds after meeting Smith.

Bonuses for the NHL

Each NHL ownership group received just over $6.45 million in the sale of the Arizona Coyotes. Perhaps even more valuable than that, however, is that the owners will no longer have to sign revenue–sharing cheques for the Coyotes, who were the league’s least profitable team.

Additionally, the league adds another team in the Western Conference. The Coyotes are slated to return as an expansion team within the next five years, likely accompanied by an additional expansion franchise. The league will likely realign its divisions at that point, which could allow one or two teams to move to the Eastern Conference.

Although league officials have never explicitly stated it, it’s understood that the NHL needs more teams in the West. Up until 2013, the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets played in the Western Conference, despite being located in the Eastern Time Zone. This caused unnecessary travel and it was hard for local fans to watch road games on TV, as many of them started at 10 p.m.

While the NHL no longer has any Eastern Time Zone teams playing in the Western Conference, it does have a few Western Conference teams that are much closer to their Eastern Conference counterparts. These include the Nashville Predators, the St. Louis Blues, the Chicago Blackhawks, the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild.