Come find peace and relaxation

BYU-Idaho students wear many hats. Some students have children, some have jobs, some a full course load and others have all three.

According to the American Psychological Association, 45% of college students are looking for counseling to help them with stress and 61% are looking for help with anxiety.

Yoga is one method some use to help with stress.

According to Explore Health Careers, yoga can help students balance stress, reduce conflict, improve concentration, improve posture and strengthen core muscles.

BYU-I offers yoga classes Monday-Thursday and Saturday. There are five different yoga instructors on campus, and each one brings their own energy to the practice. This can help the students who fall into the 45%.

Allie Hammond, a senior studying psychology and a certified yoga instructor has been practicing yoga for seven to eight years. She was certified in April 2020 through Wendy Bone, a professor in the Theatre and Dance Department.

“My favorite thing about yoga — honestly, it changes — right now it’s the constant practice of letting go and creating space,” Hammond said. “That is the biggest takeaway I’ve had from my yoga journey. My time and energy, everything I do, I feel like I have created space for growth and development.”

Adeline Bown a sophomore studying exercise physiology, is another yoga instructor on campus. She is currently working toward her yoga certification online.

“I hope the participants get whatever they’re needing for that day,” Bown said. “Because it’s always different. Some people go in needing to be energized; some people are going in to get away from the world and relax a little bit. I try to do a mixture of everything and hopefully they get what their goal is for the day.”

Hammond and Bown both discussed the importance of the word namaste in their practices. According to The Yoga Hub, namaste is an ancient Sanskrit word that means “salutation to you.” Another meaning often used at the end of yoga practices is, “The divine in me bows to the divine in you.”

Come release some stress and find balance at one of the many yoga classes offered on campus. Click here to sign up for a class.