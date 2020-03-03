Come unto Christ with geometric shapes

“I need to balance color, form, rhythm, etc. to make a good composition,” said artist Jorge Cocco Santangelo in an interview with LDS Living. “But at the same time, I need to control my emotions, my feelings, so I can paint the Savior or another sacred scene and [create] a valuable artistic message and aesthetic value.”

Santangelo creates art that not only is balanced but shares personal, spiritual feelings.

From March 4 until April 9, Jorge Cocco Santangelo’s art exhibit “Sacred Events of the Book of Mormon” will be in the Spori Art Gallery. Join Santangelo March 4 for an artist reception, and learn more about the art style the self-taught artist created himself: sacrocubism.

After years of painting the world realistically, artists in the 1920s decided to take a geometric turn. Artists began to use geometric shapes and overlapping planes to depict reality. This new art style, known as cubism, is said to be one of the most influential art movements of the early 20th century.

According to Manhattan Arts International, “Cubism marked a major turning point in the whole evolution of modernist art. It is credited for having paved the way for the pure abstraction that dominated Western art for the next 50 years.”

Cubism is influential because of what it represents. Art before the 20th century portrayed reality from one perspective: what the eye could see. Cubism allows an artist to portray something from multiple perspectives that blend together.

“The slanting lines make it easy for each part of the painting to have separate colors that both blend together and stand out on their own,” said Rebecca Rios, a junior studying business finance.

Cubism is about depicting an emotional and unique reality, so Santangelo decided to combine it with the sacred art style. Sacred art has been around since the beginning of time. It was especially popular in the Middle Ages and was used to tell scripture stories to those who were illiterate or did not have access to written scripture. Nowadays, the purpose of the sacred art style is to uplift viewers to a more spiritual state, a practice Santangelo practices in all his art pieces.

“He uses light and dark contrasts really well, and the diagonal lines in the piece bring the focus back to Jesus,” said Mikaela Maurer, a junior, studying animal science and a local artist.

Santangelo uses his art to share his feelings about Christ as well as a few other tender feelings in his heart.

“From the moment I understood the gospel, not only did I change my life but also the concept of myself … the concept of why I was created and what my art was supposed to be,” Santangelo said in an interview with LDS Living. “I understood that my art needed to be spiritual, even if I wasn’t painting religious concepts. My paintings needed to elevate and inspire the human being.”

Enjoy Santangelo’s unique take on scripture stories and feel his love for Christ in every paint stroke.