Comedy show interrupted by the fire department

On Jan. 23, The Basement hosted a stand-up comedy show that lasted for 25 minutes until the Rexburg Fire Department kicked out half of the audience before the show finished.

It was the first show The Basement held in two weeks because one of its visitors had reported the building for not being up to fire code earlier in the month of January. All planned shows were canceled for the rest of the month.

However, The Basement was able to work through fire code issues and open back up for Friday’s show.

“The guy who manages the whole building went to the fire department and said there were no issues and that the building was fine,” said Riley Bode, the manager of The Basement.

25 minutes into the show, a fireman came and asked that people leave the premises because the fire code was not being kept. The Basement offered everyone who had to leave refunds.

Initially, most of the crowd remained until a fireman directed people out of the building. The fireman walked halfway into The Basement, pointed at everyone in the back half of the room, and said, “I need everyone from here to the back wall, out, now.”

Approximately 30 visitors were required to leave early, but the show was able to finish afterward.

“The only thing that we really need to be careful of is watching the number of people in the building,” Bode said. “We have a limit of no more than 49 people in the building at once, including workers and performers. Once we get close to 49 people, we have to start watching who is coming in and out of the building.”

Despite the turn of events, visitors enjoyed what they saw of the show.

Comedian Matthew Gonzales joked about having a better Bible name than Nebuchadnezzar or Satan and comedian Nick Gonzales warned people to stay away from girls who have a picture of a horse as their screensaver.

“Sometimes I feel a little nervous for small-name comedians that don’t have a big fan-base,” said Wyatt Peterson, an attendee. “What if no one laughs at their jokes? But these guys did pretty good and it was a lot of fun.”