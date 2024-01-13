The improvisational theater group, Comic Frenzy, put on their first performance of the Winter 2024 semester at BYU-Idaho’s First Friday event.

Comic Frenzy is an audition-based short-form improv team and class, and it is part of BYU-I’s theater department. Students who audition and earn a place in the class have the opportunity to learn and expand impromptu, comedy and performance skills.

Blake and Morgan Michael, a married couple in the group, have both been a part of Comic Frenzy since 2022 and are excited about new games implemented for this semester. They get to work with other students who are just as excited to work on the team.

“It is a class, but everyone who gets in wants to be here and they are extremely welcoming,” Morgan Michael said. “It’s a really cool community to be a part of.”

The Michaels agreed that each show is unique, and they hope people can come to future shows and enjoy something new to watch.

“Any one show an audience member sees will never happen again,” Blake Michael said. Morgan Michael add ed, “That’s kind of the beautiful and also heartbreaking thing about improv.”

The Michaels said Comic Frenzy offers clean and comedic storytelling. Even those who have been attending for a long time can still experience something new with each performance.

“I think improv gets a bad rap,” Morgan Michael said. “We focus a lot on telling fun stories; it’s more than telling jokes.”

The improv group has four more performances scheduled this semester, and all are free admission. The first show will occur in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on Wednesday, Jan. 31 in room 372A at 9 p.m. The final three will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, Saturday, March 9 and Friday, April 5 in the Eliza R. Snow Performing Arts Center in room 105. The last three nights have two showings, one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m.