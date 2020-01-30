Coming back and giving back

On Feb. 5, Allison Vest, a collaborative pianist, is coming to Rexburg to perform at BYU-Idaho, her alma mater. The recital will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Snow Recital Hall.

Vest attended BYU-Idaho and then was employed by the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

According to her biography, “Allison Vest is a graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho having completed a Bachelor of Science in Music degree in 2009. During her time as a student, Allison was frequently asked to accompany university choirs and voice students.”

Some students feel that it is important to support alumni such as Vest.

“I would go to a recital that a former student is performing at,” said Sage Stratton, a freshman studying art. “I think it’s good for people to know that they are being supported and that someone is on their team.”

Other students think that it is important to give back to those that came before them.

“I feel strongly about supporting former students,” said Christian Lubamba, a junior studying mechanical engineering. “It’s a way of giving, because we have been given much we should reciprocate that to other students.”