Coming Full Circle: From Ricks to BYU-Idaho

Sharing is caring!











If you were to step into the office of Sister Alyssa Charrier, one thing that comes to attention are the diplomas displayed on her wall. While a normal thing to see in a professor’s office, one of these diplomas isn’t quite like the others.

“I got my Associates Degree at Ricks, then went home and studied at the University of Washington for a year before heading on my mission,” Charrier said. “It was right when I was about to leave on my mission when Ricks changed to be a four-year school.“

Unlike the average student, Ricks wasn’t the only school she went to. Charrier continued her educational pursuits at BYU-Provo with a scholarship after her mission, where she graduated with a bachelor’s in Biology. From there, she took three years off to work at a pharmaceutical company doing research with lab mice. Following her time off, she went on to graduate school at the Ohio State University, earning a doctorate degree in Molecular Cellular and Developmental Biology.

With such a seemingly diverse education, one would assume that Charrier knew exactly what she wanted to do throughout her educational journey. Charrier, however, couldn’t disagree more.

“As an undergrad, my main focus was to get into veterinary school, and it wasn’t like I didn’t do well in school. It was more like Heavenly Father was saying, ‘This isn’t right for you.’ So I changed career choices after my mission even though I had a year left of school,” Charrier said.

She further expressed how it was an ongoing struggle between her personal desire to be a veterinarian and Heavenly Father’s promptings to follow a different path.

It wasn’t until her molecular and cellular biology professor, William Bradshaw at Brigham Young University made a comment that helped her to trust in Heavenly Father’s promptings. Charrier said he told her she had a brain that understands the material while looking for it at it from a different view and she should be proud about it.

“It was amazing to know that he actually cared and saw my potential,” Charrier said. “His comment helped change how I learned, from stressing to have a 4.0 and being the best of the best, to actually having a desire to learn with joy.”

With a new attitude in mind, she began exploring different career avenues in genetics. She eventually found her calling, teaching, when she started instructing a genetics class at a local college.

“I just loved it, and I thought this is what I want to do,” Charrier said.

Even after discovering her love for teaching, there would still be challenges.

“With these small universities they don’t just focus on teaching, you still have to run a research program of some kind,” Charrier said.

Luckily for Charrier, a quick look at the BYU-Idaho job board showed there was an opening at the very same college she had originally started this journey at.

“When this job at BYU-I opened up, I thought this was perfect because here our focus is students, and teaching so I’m not bogged down doing research… and I can do what I really love which is teaching students how to discover truth for themselves through research or the gospel,” Charrier said.

Charrier wasn’t the only one grateful for this turn of events. Several students, like Mary Johnson, a freshman studying animal science, would say that Charrier was a great addition to the Animal Science Department.

“I like how relatable she is in her classes, and if you had any issues understanding the lesson, she was always available to talk to you,” Johnson said.

Charrier teaches AS 125-Career Exploration, AS 150-Introduction to Animal Science and AS 333-Livestock Genetics.