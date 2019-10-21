Coming home early: A measure of strength

Dexter Harding, a freshman studying public health, sat in the streets of Bucerías, Mexico, with tears in his eyes. He was 2,098 miles away from his hometown, Victor, Idaho, and just received news that he would be returning home a year and a half early from his mission.

“Growing up, in Primary when we would sing, ‘I Hope They Call Me On A Mission,” Harding said. “I knew it was something I was always going to do.”

Harding’s Primary dream did become a reality. In October 2018, the Mexico Guadalajara mission received a brand new elder ready to spread the gospel message.

However, Harding didn’t know that the trial ahead of him would serve as a test of his strength, and his faith.

Harding received an email from his mom a week before Christmas, explaining severe, life-changing challenges their family was experiencing.

“It was Christmas Eve when I got my first anxiety attack on the mission,” Harding said.

Spending Christmas Eve in tears, Harding felt helpless, unable to aid his family. But despite what was going on at home, Harding tried to focus on serving others and doing what he came to Mexico for: sharing the gospel.

“I remember feeling so good when I was teaching the gospel to people,” Harding said. “The Spirit was always so strong. I felt like that was where I was supposed to be.”

When Harding struggled with his mental health at nighttime on his mission, he found comfort in the gospel.

“When I first started losing sleep from the anxiety, I would study the scriptures,” Harding said.

Harding found comfort another way, as well. While teaching a family, Harding noticed a guitar hanging on their wall. The family noticed Harding’s curiosity and offered to let him borrow it, so he could learn how to play.

“It was around 2 in the morning, and I was so tired of studying,” Harding said. “I looked at the guitar and thought of my mom and my sisters because they love music. I taught myself basic chords until I learned enough to start playing hymns.”

While playing the guitar, Harding felt peace. His mission ended a month later.

Harding received a call from his mission president. Knowing he was struggling, he told Harding to talk to a psychiatrist. There, he received the news he was going home.

“I fell to my knees and cried,” Harding said. “I begged her not to send me home.”

After serving for six months in Mexico, Harding landed back on American soil in April 2019.

“I felt cheated,” Harding said. “I felt like everyone else had a super fulfilling and fun mission experience. I felt like I wasn’t good enough to serve a mission for the full two years.”

Harding prepared himself for the questions he would receive as to why he came home early.

“When people would ask why I came home, I felt like I shouldn’t need to give them a reason,” Harding said. “I would think, why can’t you just love me?”

However, Harding said the love and support he received from his mother and sisters was enough to get him through this trial.

“Love is really important to understand,” Harding said. “You can show unconditional love to somebody you don’t understand. Just love.”

Harding still struggles with his mental health but is optimistic about the future.

“I loved my time in Mexico that I had,” Harding said. “I learned a ton. If I could go back in time and I knew what was going to happen, I would go back anyways.”

Despite the challenges Harding faced when coming home from his mission early, he refused to allow it to diminish his faith.

“I think Heavenly Father is proud of the service that I gave,” Harding said.