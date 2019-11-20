Coming together through karaoke

Since First Friday, Anna Dayton, a freshman studying musical education, has brought her friends and roommates together through karaoke.

Dayton said she received a karaoke microphone for her birthday and decided to bring it out before First Friday to try and bond with her roommates. They have karaoke night every Friday at 9 p.m., usually at their apartment.

Dayton said that singing together was a great bonding experience, so they decided to do it every week.

“Singing is a great way to open up and be vulnerable,” said Dayton. “Since I’m in choir, it’s a good way for me to get to know other people’s voices and listen to them.”

Overtime, Dayton and her roommates began to invite other people.

“College is about making connections and getting involved,” Dayton said. “I think that’s really important. Working towards finding a career path — it’s important to know as many people as possible.”

Some nights, they get 15 to 20 people to join their karaoke nights, and other times, only a couple of people come. Although those who come have different taste in music, Dayton said that all genres are included.

At the last karaoke night, they sang Christmas music, but the most popular genres are Country, Oldies, and Pop.

Dayton said the genre request depends on the people and their upbringing.

“For me, the genre of music is based on what my family listened to,” Dayton said. “With most people, the genre they like is based off their memories and what they liked growing up.”

Dayton said part of the reason why she likes karaoke night is that she gets to meet more singers, like her.

“Music is a great way for people to connect and that’s part of the reason why I want to teach,” Dayton said.

Through karaoke, Dayton hopes to continue bringing people together.