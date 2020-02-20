Comm professor always wanted to teach, and now she does

Editor’s note: This story was contributed through Comm 240.

She flutters from desk to desk, chatting with the groups of students with a smile on her face.

By the way she speaks with them, it’s seems Laurene Jackson is genuine in her desire to help them become good communication writers.

Jackson’s eyes light up as she talks about teaching.

Middle school is her first memory of realizing she wanted to teach. At the time, she said she want to teach junior high.

When getting to college she realized that to teach she would need to specialize in a certain subject, such as English, science, or history. She was sure she wanted to teach, but was unsure of what to specialize in.

For that reason, she put her teaching dream on hold. However, in the back of her mind was always a longing to stand at the front of a classroom and help students achieve their educational goals.

She had 80 credits through BYU by the time she and her husband, Roger, got married.

She took off school for a while so she could work and put her husband through the rest of his schooling. “I just kept thinking; I would love to teach – it would be so fun.”

Later down the line, she realized she was going to be the only one in her family that didn’t have a degree. “And I thought, no way. I am not going to be the dumb person,” Jackson said.

Her husband was working for BYU-Idaho at the time, and it followed that Sister Jackson qualified for free tuition.

She started taking communications classes and loved the atmosphere and feeling of the department.

She graduated and got a job as a part-time teacher shortly after, teaching English. It felt a bit daunting to her because she felt unqualified – she had hardly any experience writing and hadn’t taken English classes recently.

However, she was excited for the opportunity to finally pursue her dream of teaching.

Her first day of teaching was such a new experience – she’d just graduated and felt quite inadequate. She said, “I was just you. I still feel like I’m a pretend teacher.”

She described how bonded she feels to her students at the end of a semester. Then, when the next semester would start, she would think, “You are not them, but you will be. You don’t know we’re going to have fun, but we are. You don’t know how much you’re going to learn, but you are.”

Jackson said a deep love for the people around her is one of her biggest motivators for teaching – the students. She said, they are not just subjects, but an integral part of her life.

She prays for them, works hard for them, and strives to help them in class and in life.

For her class, Writing for Communication Careers, Jackson created a final project of going to Jackson, Wyoming and writing a profile on a resident of the town. Throughout the entire semester, the students decide on someone that they want to interview living in Jackson Hole.

They spend weeks establishing contact with this person and crafting interview questions to ask them. Throughout the semester, Jackson teaches them writing principles that will prepare them for this project.

Near the end of the semester, the class takes a trip to Jackson Hole together.

They get into town and branch off for a few hours to complete their interviews.

Jackson said, “They’re learning to write a feature story, but mostly I think they’re learning to communicate with people who are not like them. They’re learning how to find common ground. They’re learning to shine the light on someone else.”

After years of striving to be a teacher, she is finally able to fulfill that dream, and it fills her heart every day.