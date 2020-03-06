Communication students showing off

At the end of every semester, communication students showcase a project they have worked on over the course of their time at BYU-Idaho to teachers, students and others.

“Students choose their own project topics, generally something they are passionate about and that correlates with their emphasis within the major,” according to the Department of Communication. “In selecting a project, students should seek to demonstrate their marketability to future employers.”

Before working on the project, a faculty member of the Communication Department and the COMM 499 instructor will have to approve it. Each project requires students to have worked a minimum of 50 hours on it.

The Senior Showcase is set up in the lobby and hallways of the BYU-Idaho Center, and each student is assigned a booth to present the project, whether that be on a TV, a poster or an elaborate background.

For more information about the Senior Showcase, visit the Department of Communication Senior Projects’ website.