Candidates answered questions in front of community members Wednesday at the Romance theater event, “Meet the Candidates.”

Incumbent Britt Raybould is currently in her second year as a state representative for District 34, Seat B, Madison County.

Raybould is most proud of recent legislation that created an independent ombudsman office for health and social services. This office provides citizens an independent review for concerns with social services, such as foster care.

Raybould recommended Transparent Idaho, a website recording all state expenses down to individual employees’ salaries, for those wanting increased transparency.

Larry Golden, a Navy veteran and former police officer, is running against Raybould.

Golden and his family decided to move to Madison County from the state of Washington three years ago.

If elected, Golden intends to treat taxpayer money with the same responsibility he treats his own and wants to continue to hire high-quality teachers into local schools.

Incumbent Doug Ricks is a Rexburg native running for Idaho senate.

Ricks was proud to be the senate sponsor for House Bill 521, which he said appropriates $1 billion in federal funding for Idaho school districts.

Ricks stated that maintaining low property and income taxes has drawn businesses and increased tax revenues.

Marsha Craner has lived in Madison County for 32 years and is a language arts teacher.

“In fact, I might be pretending that you’re eighth graders right now, ” Craner said.

Craner stated that Democrats are Madison County residents’ neighbors and friends who care about families, freedom and communities too.

Craner’s goal is to represent citizens’ initiatives and believes businesses must pay their fair share of taxes in Idaho.

Craner and Ricks both have no opponents in the primary but will be running against each other on the ballot in November.

Current Madison Country Interim Sheriff Ron Ball has 31 years of experience in the Rexburg Police Department.

Ball has experience as a patrol officer, drug task force member, detective, hostage negotiator to FBI joint terrorism task force and more.

Ball sees the online exploitation of children as a current major problem in Madison County.

Brodie Riding served in the Madison County sheriff’s office for 15 years.

Riding asserts that the increasing drug crisis is one of the major crime problems in Madison County.

The forum’s moderator, David Pace from East Idaho News, asked Riding about his decertification as a police officer in 2019.

Riding explained how he had been dishonest in an internal investigation of one of his supervisors.

“That’s one thing I am not proud of,” Riding said. ” … I made mistakes and after that, I was going to be determined not to let my mistakes ruin my life or take over what I want to do … I don’t want that to be who I am. It’s not who I am.”

Riding was recertified several months later.

Directly following the question of Ridings’ decertification, moderator Pace asked Ball if there was any disciplinary action in his career that would affect his ability to serve as sheriff.

While Ball had no professional disciplinary action on his record, instead of dismissing the question, Ball took a moment to commend Riding for his response, acknowledging how difficult it must have been to explain the characteristic.

Following the questioning period, Ball and Riding shared a brief embrace on the stage.

The Chamber of Commerce and East Idaho News prepared the questions.

Primary voting will be held May 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are several voting locations close to BYU-Idaho’s campus. Citizens can type their address into this website to find the nearest polling place.

Identification, such as a driver‘s license or passport, is necessary to vote. Proof of residency along with identification, will be required for voter registration.

A recording of the “Meet the Candidates” event is available on YouTube by East Idaho News.