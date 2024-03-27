Rexburg will celebrate Easter with over 19,000 eggs, free hot chocolate and the Easter bunny at Porter Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The official egg hunt will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with 19,000 eggs scattered throughout the park, according to the City of Rexburg.

Egg hunters will be divided by age, all the way up to age 12.

There will also be games and activities for all ages, according to the City of Rexburg.

Local businesses have sponsored bicycles as prizes for children who find easter eggs with a redeemable ticket.

40 bikes were given away at the 2023 Easter egg hunt, according to the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Easter Bunny will be in attendance and will pose for free pictures.

The carousel is expected to open at 9 a.m. for free rides, and games will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Free hot chocolate will also be available.

Last year an estimated 4,000 individuals attended, and thousands are expected to return this year, according to the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

During the egg hunt of 2022, a cow moose was kept from roaming the park during the activities and relocated to a safer area, according to a Facebook post by the Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake.

The City of Rexburg, Rexburg Pediatrics, The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rexburg Kiwanis Club teamed up to sponsor the event.

For information on additional Easter activities in the region, visit this East Idaho News article.