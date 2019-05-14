Community Wellness Fair happening May 15

Sharing is caring!











The following article is written by Jaime Strobel of BYU-Idaho Radio and is used here with permission.

The sixth annual Community Wellness Fair is May 15, from 2-7 p.m. at Madison Jr. High School in Rexburg.

This year, BYU-Idaho, Madison Cares, Madison Memorial Hospital and Madison School District are sponsoring the event.

“It’s one of the events that the university’s really excited to be part of because of what it really accomplishes for the whole community including the students,” Brett Sampson, University Public Affairs director for BYU-Idaho said.

The free event is for people of all ages.

Community members are invited and encouraged to come to the Wellness Fair and participate in free screenings.

The screenings provide knowledge and information about one’s health, which can help prevent diseases and health problems down the road.

Some of those screenings include mental wellness assessments, scoliosis, vision, hearing, blood sugar, blood pressure and financial health screenings.

One of the biggest goals the hospital has is prevention, Jess Goudy, communication coordinator for Madison School District and Madison Cares said.

“We want people taking care of them self and getting connected with the resources they need before these problems arise.”

Those who attend will receive a raffle ticket, which will be put into a drawing for prizes that are being donated by 90 vendors.

Sampson said when people come to the Wellness Fair they will learn and discover things about themselves they never thought of, based on the Eight Dimensions of Wellness, which are an individual’s physical, emotional, intellectual, occupational, financial, environmental, social and spiritual well-being.

Many people focus on the physical and emotional health, Goudy said. However, people need to look at the entire puzzle and then make adjustments.

Sampson emphasized this event allows everyone to see the many opportunities and resources available to them in one place.

The Rexburg community plans to continue the Wellness Fair for many years. “It’s an event that’s a priority,” Goudy said.

“We all believe in good health, we need a healthier community,” Sampson said.