The Men and Women’s Competitive Basketball championships were held at BYU-Idaho in front of nearly 2,000 fans in the Hart Main Gym on March 22.

The night began with the Women’s championship game between the top–seeded Hurricanes and the third–seeded Vikings.

The game began at a furious pace with both teams trying to push the tempo and strike quickly. The Hurricanes demonstrated a total team effort early on, while the Vikings were carried by the post play of star forward Emma Anderson.

The Hurricanes relied on a balanced scoring attack, which allowed them to maintain a lead for much of the game. This attack consisted of strong inside play by Jessica Coakley and Olivia LeCheminant, along with some timely outside shooting by point guard Annie Gibbens.

The Vikings took over though in the fourth, initiating a run at the beginning of the quarter to take a lead and never relinquishing it. Their strong play was spurred on by the shooting and penetration of guard Kenna Pitcher.

In the end, the Vikings hit their free throws down the stretch and came out on top by a final score of 73-64.

Anderson was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for her steady performance and positive leadership for her team.

After the game, Anderson talked about the honor of being named MVP in such a huge game, and the help she received along the way.

“Funny thing is I didn’t even realize they announced my name for MVP until everyone started staring at me… It was one of those moments that was really special, and I know I wouldn’t have gotten it without my amazing teammates,” Anderson said.

Following the trophy presentation to the Vikings, the floor was cleared because there was still one final game to be played.

The Men’s final featured the defending champions, the second-ranked Hurricanes against the fourth-ranked Wildcats with both teams hoping for a chance to raise that trophy after the final buzzer.

Both teams looked to get out and run in transition, making this game just as electric as the previous one. The Hurricanes took an early lead, and they held onto that lead for the entirety of the game.

Spencer Hathaway and his brother Curtis led the charge for the Wildcats as they sought to dethrone the Hurricanes. However, the Hurricanes were not content to give up their crown as their high-powered offense led by the trio of Chandler Pincock, Bryn Nelson and Carl Volmer was on full display.

It seemed that whenever the Wildcats would make a run, the Hurricanes had the perfect answer. They controlled the pace of the game and dominated from start to finish.

The Wildcats put forth a valiant effort, but it was not enough.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Hurricanes retained their championship by a final score of 92-75.

The real winners from Friday night however were the fans who packed the gym and created an electric atmosphere for these players to perform in.

“The crowd was awesome! Even those cheering for the other team made the atmosphere so much fun and so competitive,” Anderson said when asked about the impact of the fans on the games.

It’s safe to say that the lights were bright and the stars performed in the championships.

