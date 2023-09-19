Tryouts for BYU-Idaho Competitive Sports began this week.

The Competitive Sports offered this semester are cross country (men and women), rugby (men), volleyball (men and women) and water polo (men and women).

“If you can’t make it to one of the tryouts, still come out,” said Trent Shippen, an activities advisor with BYU–I Campus Recreation.

Cross-country tryouts will run on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Rugby tryouts will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 22.

Tryouts for Women’s Competitve Volleyball were held on Monday, Sept. 18 and will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Men’s Competitive Volleyball tryouts will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 22.

Water polo tryouts (men’s and women’s) will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 22.

“One of the things that we have noticed with a lot of Competitive Sports kids on campus is that they get a lot of friends,” Shippen said. “They have to attend one practice (sometimes two or three), plus they play in games and a postseason tournament. It is a great way to play the sport and gain more relationships.”

For more information about the sports being offered this semester, go to the BYU-I website.