Composing a recital piece by piece

In preparation for the upcoming Student Composition Recital, students Lili Deforest and Shayna Sanders described the pieces they will perform and the inspiration for each.

From Walking to Composing

Shayna Sanders, a sophomore studying musical arts, will perform a piece she wrote for the piano. The piece, inspired by her niece Hazel learning how to walk, creates a sequence following the stages of her niece’s journey starting with crawling, then wobbling to eventually running.

Sanders began writing music as soon as she started learning to play the piano. She would make little songs at five years old but only began writing them down in her early teens.

“I love creating something that inspires other people and brings back memories or helps them to develop who they are,” Sanders said. “I want to write music for the church or write film scores. I want to get involved in the youth program and Mormon messages and just help build up Zion.”

As this is her first semester participating in the Student Composers Society, Sanders feels she has found a tight-knit group that helps support her goals.

“The meetings are actually super fun,” Sanders said. “Every Thursday, we get together and we all share something that we composed and we talk about it and we’ll give feedback. We’ll also listen to other artists and talk about art. We’re planning on going to a museum in Rigby which has one of the greatest theatre organs.”

“Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening”

Lili Deforest, a junior studying musical arts, will perform a piece based on Robert Frost’s poem Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening. It is a musical expression of the words from the poem.

Deforest started composing in high school and finds inspiration in many places. She feels she has always known she wanted to study composition.

“I enjoy using music to evoke certain moods,” said Deforest. “For example, the mood of this poem meant something very specific to me and I wanted to figure out how to put that in music. A lot of different things inspire me. Sometimes I am just playing things on the piano and something sounds cool.”

Come and Listen

Both of them feel that students can benefit from attending this unique recital.

“It’s probably one of the most interesting and varied recitals you can go to on campus,” Deforest said.

Sanders agreed and asked for students to be supportive of the work the performers have done.

“It’s going to open their minds to a whole new world,” Sanders said. “There are incredible composers in the program that you will hear in the future, maybe in a movie, maybe singing. Just go and be supportive and open your mind a little bit. It is worth it.”

The recital will take place on March 13 at 6 p.m. More information can be found on the school’s calendar.