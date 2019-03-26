Concerts this week you don’t want to miss

Sharing is caring!











BYU-Idaho is offering musical events this week that cover a variety of interests.

University Orchestra

The University Orchestra performs on March 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall. The concert will feature students performing the pieces they have worked on throughout the semester.

Jazz Lab Band Concert

The Jazz Lab Band will be playing in the Ensemble Hall in Snow 181 at 7:30 p.m. on March 27. The Jazz Lab Band is an auditioned large ensemble with music majors and nonmusic majors in it.. Their genres include swing, Latin, fusion, ballads and more.

Four Hornsmen

On March 28, the Four Hornsmen of the Apocalypse will be performing at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow 269. They will play into the evening and demonstrate the skills they have developed since they started their group in 1998. You can get more information about the group on their website.

RixStix Percussion Group

The RixStix Percussion Group will also be playing March 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Barrus Concert Hall. The four group members will play some pieces written by John Beck, Doug Rosener and Eric Ewazen while offering a variety of eclectic music and genres of percussion music. The performance will also feature a marimba solo.

Tickets will be $3 for BYU-Idaho students and $6 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased on the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office website.

Echo Effects: BYU-I’s A Cappella Show

In the MC Little Theater on March 29 at 7:00 p.m., Echo Effects will feature multiple a cappella groups. The students that are in these groups meet for workshops throughout the semester. It will feature a variety of music performed using the human voice and might be a performance of interest for those who enjoy a cappella groups like Vocal Point.

Admission to the event is $2 and can be paid at the door or purchased in advance through the Ticket Office.

University Band

On March 29, at 7:30 p.m., the University Band will perform their final concert for the semester. It will be a great chance to see the skills they have developed.