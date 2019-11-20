Conflict motivates change: A lesson from Disney and Sony

“CRASH!”

The onomatopoeia found in countless comic books captures the action-packed world of superheroes simply and creatively. “CRASH!” also describes the fallout that took place between Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

On August 20, Sony Pictures, who own the rights to the character Spider-Man, pulled the hero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This announcement meant the end of Spider-Man as an Avenger and ultimately the end of yet another actor as Spider-Man.

This tragedy ignited fans into a flame of fury on social media.

We at Scroll believe in conflict as a force for change.

This outcry played an integral part in the agreement Sony and Marvel officially announced on September 27. The agreement will allow Spider-Man to appear in future MCU movies.

The conflict between studios left fans feeling defeated and frustrated, yet led to change; a change for the better.

People perceive conflict is bad. It can cause heightened emotions and heated conversations. Many people avoid conflict in every way. Yet we at Scroll see conflict as a catalyst for progress.

In essence, conflict is opposition.

Some view conflict and contention as synonyms. While both deal with expressing opposing views, they have very different meanings. Conflict creates momentum for change. Contention causes hatred and harshness. Contention arises when conflicts are handled poorly.

Believe it or not, we can work through conflicts and avoid contention at the same time.

According to 2 Nephi 2:11, “It must needs be that there is an opposition in all things.”

Look at the world we live in. There are oppositions everywhere.

Consider Gandhi. Gandhi fought British rule for Indian independence in a peaceful way. In the face of conflict, he stood for what was right. His opposition to oppression changed the world.

Equality comes as people push through opposition. Social changes come when conflicting ideas are put into action.

Working out and lifting weights illustrate the use of opposition to become stronger. In business, conflict drives companies to create better products and to explore new and innovative ideas. Technological advancements grow from pushing a social norm and competing against others. Competition keeps prices low while maintaining quality in products.

For Marvel and Sony, opposition from the fans moved them to change their course of action. The fans took to the internet to motivate change.

God gives us opposition for two purposes: progress and appreciation.

We wouldn’t fully appreciate the good days if we never had a bad day. Good food would just be average if we didn’t know what it was like to taste something absolutely disgusting. We wouldn’t fully appreciate kindness from others if we didn’t know what it’s like to feel hurt.

The possibility of Spider-Man not returning to the MCU boosted fans appreciation for the next Spider-Man movie.

We can’t live in conflict forever. It is something we must address and push through. We shouldn’t fear opposition but approach it knowing it leads to improvement. Our perspective must shift from fearing conflict to using it to better ourselves, our relationships and our society.

Every superhero must face a villain. No story is complete without a challenge or conflict in the story-line. The choice comes down to whether one grows from conflict or shrinks in facing it.