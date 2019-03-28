Connect with your niche: Featuring the Education Society

BYU-Idaho offers a variety of societies for people of differing interests, as an opportunity for students to be more involved in their department or major.
“It’s a good way to get involved that is not necessarily like sports,” said Nathan Potter, the Education Society president and a senior studying math education composite. “It reaches a different niche.”
The Education Society meets on specified Thursday nights throughout each month at 7 p.m. in the Thomas E. Ricks Building, room 215. They host different speakers and activities for students to learn from and create connections with mentors and other students.
“We do a lot of cool things,” Potter said. “With education it can get dry sometimes, so doing something a little more exciting tends to help build people’s desire to stay in education, and it’s a really good resume builder.”
Like other societies on campus, the goal of the Education Society is to educate students in their field outside of their emphasis classes.
“We’re focusing on preparing students to become educators,” Potter said. “When they have a major specific society that they can join, they meet people of a like mind and feel connected and they actually want to be involved.”
BYU-Idaho has over 90 different societies from six different campus colleges. To join your society, visit BYU-Idaho’s society web page for more information.