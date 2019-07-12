Connecting to God through creation

Brian Kinghorn, a professor in the Religion Department, shared how to connect with God through the work of creating.

“In order to have faith in God, we need to understand his character. Knowing his character is a lifetime pursuit,” Kinghorn said.

Kinghorn spoke of God the Father being a creator and how we connect with Him.

“The first thing we read in the Bible is the first account of the creation of the world,” Kinghorn said.

He continued to say that to create is to bring something into existence, and it is a quality that God possesses. It is a title that fits both God the Father and the Son.

“It is no wonder that after each creative session God said, ‘It is good,'” Kinghorn said.

He continued by talking specifically to those that do believe they are creative. He referred to creating a family home evening lesson and creating a plan as examples of being creative.

He finished by talking about his greatest creation. He spoke of his work creating art, working construction and ended talking about his family.

“There is nothing compared to creating a family with my wife,” Kinghorn said. “It is the greatest creation of my life.”

He shared photos of his family and the blessings he gained from being a father and being able to connect with our Father in Heaven.

“I would like to invite you to create: make something, do something, learn something,” Kinghorn said.

