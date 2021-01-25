Construction near The Crossroads

BYU-Idaho is constructing a new Career Center in the Hyrum Manwaring Center near the sky bridge, expected to be completed in February, 2020.

“This project was initiated to create a central, visible and open place for BYU-Idaho students to learn about how to leverage their BYU-Idaho experience into internships and career employment, ” said Derek Fay, the managing director of the Career Center.

The old Career Networking Center used to be located in MC 129A. Construction for the new Career Center began in July 2020 and is located near the MC sky bridge. The Center is being built in a well-trafficked area, designed with the hope that students will take advantage of it.

According to the Career Center, since the COVID-19 pandemic started, employees have been working remotely to help students “stay job-market ready and help (them) be ready to obtain mentors, internships, and jobs.”

According to the David O. McKay Library website, the sky bridge was built in 2010, connecting the third floor of the library to the Manwaring Center. Students walking across the sky bridge will be able to see the new Career Center as they travel.

“Watch that space as it opens up and be very comfortable to use it,” said Andy Johnson, project coordinator for BYU-I.

BYU-I faculty members are encouraging students to participate in the Career Center when it opens.

“Come visit the Career Center early and often to learn how to create and stick to a personalized professional development plan, regardless of your major or class standing,” Fay said. “All are welcome.”

The yellow caution tape marking the construction area will soon be removed and the new Career Center will open for BYU-I students to visit for years to come.