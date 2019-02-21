Contest winners share their poetry with the school

When Erin Cruz, a junior studying English, entered the Valentine’s Day poetry contest, she wasn’t expecting much. She had never competed with her poetry before and felt she had little experience writing it. Winning shocked and excited her.

Cruz won the David O. McKay Library’s annual Valentine’s poetry contest. Holly Green, an associate university librarian at the McKay Library, said the contest ran until Feb. 8 and accepted submissions from over 100 students and faculty.

“We have a record-setting number of entries to our Valentine’s Day poetry contest,” Green said.

The library staff read the poems and chose four students to win for their excellent poetic talents. Although all forms of poetry were allowed in the contest, Green said she hoped they wouldn’t all be sappy love poems and a few humorous poems would make it in the mix.

The poetic skills Cruz exercised in the competition were partially cultivated in a poetry class she took in a past semester. She said she had very little practice with poetry outside of this class, but when she saw the competition ad, she decided to give it shot for fun without much hope of winning.

Sam Nielson, a reference and research librarian at the McKay Library, contacted Cruz and the other winners about their reward. The library allowed each winner to typeset their poem on the Grandin Press. Staff members set type for those who couldn’t make it.

Nielson said most of the winners were unable to go and set the type themselves. The only winner who did was Cruz.

“It takes a lot of concentration,” Cruz said. “You have to make sure you keep everything tight and secure, and it’s very interesting.”

Setting type on the Grandin Press is a delicate and sometimes time-consuming job. Typesetters pull from dozens of containers of different letters, numbers, punctuation points and other characters to build a poem piece by piece. A careless typesetter might easily misplace letters, add too much spacing or drop the tiny pieces and change how the poem comes together.

After each poem was set and ready to go, winners and students could use the Grandin Press to print their own copies of the winning poems.