Corners of the world converge at BYU-Idaho

The group enters; the women wear flowing yellow and green skirts, and swords are held in the men’s hands. After they exit, a man begins putting his bagpipes together. He concludes, followed by pop music with lyrics unrecognizable to the judges.

Student Support hosted auditions for the upcoming Cultural Nightin the MC Little Theater. Around 15 groups auditioned for the event that will take place on March 14 in the MC Grand Ballroom from 8 to 10 p.m.

Many cultures were represented at the auditions, ranging from Mexico to the Pacific Islands, the United States to Scotland, and South Korea to India, connecting the world through music and dance at BYU-Idaho.

“I think it’s really helped us represent our culture here at BYU-I since there’s a mix of everybody from around the world here,” said Daniella De La Rosa, a junior studying political science and a dancer from The Spirit of Mexico dance team. “It’s really helped us keep in touch with our roots and really represent where we come from and be proud of where we come from.”

Through Cultural Night, students from different backgrounds have the chance to express their own origin stories and who they are.

“Cultural Night I love because we have so many different ethnicities and races and people from all over the world on campus,” said Jenifer Lang, a senior studying communication and the event coordinator over Cultural Night. “I think it really gives those students a chance to show them what they’re about.”

Being a part of these groups not only brings a community together but allows people to make friends from all different cultures.

“It’s definitely given me a hobby to have on campus,” said Harmony Leauanae, a junior studying nursing and a dancer from the Korean Pop dance group called GGA. “Being a part of a group and having something in common with some of the members is really fun; some of my closest friends I’ve made because of the group. It’s nice to dance and have something to look forward to after a long day of class.”

In a school full of strangers, it can be nice to have things in common.

“It connects us all,” Leauanae said.