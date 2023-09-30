BYU tied the game in the second half, but they were unable to pull ahead, playing to a 1-1 draw with the University of Cincinnati Bearcats in Provo, Utah, on Thursday night.

Ranked #6 in the nation, BYU entered Thursday’s game with a 9-1-1 record, following a pair of road victories over Texas and Baylor.

The Bearcats entered the game with a 2-5-3 record, after defeating the Iowa State 1-0 in their previous game.

Cincinnati opened the scoring in the second minute after a Bearcats corner led to a rebound chance for Ellie Flower, who hopped on it to give them a 1-0 lead.

The Cougars got a chance to respond in the sixth minute when Olivia Katoa had her shot from the box blocked by a Bearcats defender.

BYU got another chance in the twelfth minute off the foot of Brecken Mozingo, but Cincinnati’s goalkeeper Anna Rexford was able to preserve their 1-0 lead.

In the 23 minute, Erin Bailey entered the game for BYU and quickly made her presence felt with a shot toward the corner of the net, but Rexford was able to corral the attempt.

The Cougars got a chance to level the game in the 40 minute when Olivia Smith tried to find Ellie Walbruch in the box, but the pass missed and Rexford pounced on the rolling ball.

The Cougars outshot the Bearcats 12-3 in the half while maintaining 78% of possession, however, the Bearcats led the Cougars 1-0 after 45 minutes.

In the 46 minute, BYU’s Kendell Petersen was taken down by a Bearcat defender in the box. Mozingo stepped to the penalty spot for the Cougars and placed it in the top right corner to level the game at 1-1.

Petersen had BYU’s next chance of the game in the 72 minute when she bent a shot on goal, but it bounced off the bar.

Cincinnati got a chance to take a 76-minute lead when Flower took a shot from the top corner of the box, but it was pushed away by a diving Lynette Hernandez.

Bella Folino had a chance to put BYU ahead in the 80 minute when she put a shot on goal from the middle of the box, only to be stopped by a leaping Rexford.

Ultimately, BYU and Cincinnati played to a 1-1 draw.

“We’re really disappointed in our performance overall,” said BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood. “I think we worked hard we had the ball almost the entire game but couldn’t find a way to put it in the back of the net.”

The draw brings BYU’s record to 9-1-2.

The Cougars will return to action on Monday when they travel to Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones. The kickoff of that game will be at 5:00 p.m. MDT and will be streamed on ESPN+.