BYU ended the University of Kansas Jayhawks’ 19-game home winning streak with a 76-68 win on Tuesday.

Calling BYU’s win on Tuesday a “massive win” would be an understatement. Entering Tuesday, Kansas had won 71 consecutive home games when leading at halftime. BYU ended that streak. Kansas was 299-17 at Allen Fieldhouse under head coach Bill Self. BYU’s win handed Kansas their 18 home loss. BYU had not won a road game against an AP Top 10 team since 2017 when they defeated the Gonzaga University Bulldogs. This victory snapped that streak.

It is worth noting that Kansas was without their national player of the year contended Kevin McCullar Jr. on Tuesday as he was sidelined by a knee injury. Despite McCullar’s absence, Kansas was coming off of a 86-67 victory over the University of Texas.

BYU’s statement victory on Tuesday demonstrates to college basketball, more specifically the NCAA selection committee, that the Cougars are for real.

Here are three storylines from BYU’s historic win.

Recipe for success on the road

In basketball, the typical recipe for securing a road victory against good basketball teams is to hang around and then try and steal the game late.

Kansas led for the entire first half and had a 35-26 lead with 0:57 remaining in the half. Jaxson Robinson helped the Cougars end the half with momentum when he drilled a 3-pointer with 0:35 left in the half and made the score 35-29.

Nicolas Timberlake knocked down a pair of free throws to allow the Jayhawks to pounce on BYU, giving them a 41-29 lead 1:32 into the half. BYU was able to weather the momentum storm after a Robinson three brought them within one point with 12:11 remaining. Kansas attempted to reestablish their buffer, but Dallin Hall led the charge for the Cougars and they kept punching back.

Hall gave BYU their first lead of the game with 4:50 remaining when he knocked down two free throws and put them ahead 59-58. KJ Adams Jr. responded with a bucket on Kansas’ ensuing possession, but Hall struck again when he hit a three from the top of the key and made the score 62-60. After a Noah Waterman free throw put the Cougars up 63-60, the two teams exchanged blows from deep. Robinson eventually put them ahead for good by hitting a pair of free throws with 2:04 remaining. Then the Cougars rode the wave to victory.

BYU executed the hang-around and steal-the-win–late plan to near perfection. They stayed on their feet through the first 30 minutes of the game and then they went blow for blow with the Jayhawks for the final 10 minutes. Playing in Allen Fieldhouse against a blueblood would have made it easy for BYU to fold in the final stages of the game. They would have gotten credit for putting up a good fight. Instead, the moment and the stage were never too big for the Cougars.

In a year that has been filled with ups and downs, Tuesday’s win could be the statement win that could elevate BYU’s resume on Selection Sunday.

Everyone pulling their weight

The theme for BYU this season has been offensive contributions throughout their lineup. Tuesday was the definition of this.

Hall scored 18 points for BYU. Robinson scored 18 points. Waterman scored nine points. Spencer Johnson scored seven points. Trevin Knell scored seven points. Fousseyni Traore scored six points while chipping in seven rebounds and five assists. Hall and Robinson shouldered the load while everyone else did their part.

Not only was the stat sheet balanced, but so were the important baskets. Every time Kansas attempted to put the Cougars away, someone different stepped up for the Cougars. Sometimes it was Hall. Sometimes it was Robinson. Sometimes it was Waterman. Sometimes it was Traore. Multiple people stepped up for BYU when their name was called.

Foul trouble forced Mark Pope to utilize nine players in his lineup tonight. Each of those nine players found a way to positively impact the game.

If equal participation is the recipe for BYU’s success, then Tuesday’s game would be considered a five-star meal.

Fighting the whistle

Win or lose, BYU fans were going to talk about the officiating following the game. Cougar fans spent a large portion of the second half complaining about the officiating on social media.

The Cougars were in foul trouble throughout the entire second half. Pope was astonished when Hall was called for his third foul on a transition play 1:03 into the second half. Pope’s frustration was furthered when Hall collected his fourth foul with 17:22 remaining. Knell put the Cougars in more foul trouble when he was given his fourth foul with 15:00 remaining. Waterman became the third Cougar to have four fouls when he got a foul with 10:35 remaining.

Kansas entered bonus foul territory with 14:15 remaining in the game when BYU had seven fouls and Kansas had one foul. The Jayhawks picked up double bonus with 10:35 remaining.

Pope’s frustration boiled over with 7:50 remaining in the game when he was assessed a technical foul for yelling at a referee during a timeout. The frustration came after Traore was charged with an offensive foul for lowering his shoulder into a Jayhawks’ defender.

The Cougars’ frustrations were further exemplified when Knell and Hunter Dickinson got into a deadball shoving match, leading to each combatant receiving a technical foul.

BYU’s foul trouble led to 24 second-half free-throw attempts. Kansas was unable to capitalize on the opportunity though, shooting 15-for-24 from the line. Dickinson’s struggles from the free-throw line played a role in their disappointing stats by shooting 5-for-12 from the free-throw line in the second half.

The foul counts eventually finished close to even. BYU finished the half with 17 fouls, 25 in the game. Kansas finished the half with 13 fouls, 18 in the game, while BYU prevailed on the scoreboard.

Looking ahead

BYU will look to sustain their positive momentum on Saturday when they welcome the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs to the Marriott Center.

The Cougars and the Horned Frogs are currently tied for fifth in the Big 12 standings at 8-7.

Saturday’s game will tipoff at 7 p.m. and it will be streamed live on ESPN+.