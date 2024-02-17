The BYU Cougars suffered a disappointing 93-83 road loss against the Oklahoma State University Cowboys on Saturday.

Saturday’s loss will be tough for Cougars fans to swallow. And with that, here are three stories to summarize Saturday’s tilt.

Digging themselves a hole

BYU trailed by 15 points at halftime.

The Cougars got shelled in the first half. Oklahoma State shot 19-for-31 overall and 8-for-14 from three. BYU got burned a number of times when they were late on rotations and left Cowboys’ shooters open behind the arc.

In return, the high-powered Cougars’ offense fell cold in the first half. BYU shot 13-for-33 in the half while shooting just 2-for-16 from three. The Cougars missed open shots that they typically make at a high percentage. Jaxson Robinson provided nine points.

Capping off, Oklahoma State closed the half on an 8-0 run to take a 49-34 lead at the break.

Answering back

Give the Cougars credit, they punched in the second half. The issue was, so did the Cowboys.

With 12:43 remaining in the game, Oklahoma State had a 66-46 lead. This sparked a run from BYU as they began pounding the ball inside to trim the lead to 66-55 with 10:06 remaining. The theme for the second half was that the Cowboys continued to keep the Cougars an arm’s length away. BYU scored, but the Cowboys responded on their next possession. After digging themselves a hole, BYU couldn’t get the stops to claw out of the hole.

Fousseyni Traore had 15 second–half points. Trevin Knell had 10 points in the half. As a team, they shot 16-for-34 and made five 3-pointers. BYU’s offense found traction.

Brandon Garrison picked up 13 second-half points, 21 points in the game and shot 87% for the Cowboys. Combined, their team shot 12-for-21 in the half.

Throughout Big 12 play, Oklahoma State has averaged 64.5 points per game. They scored 93 points on Saturday. Jamyron Keller shined for the Cowboys after being inserted into the starting lineup for the first time. The freshman poured in 22 points and shot 100% from the floor.

Defense has never been the Cougars’ strong point. But on Saturday, their defense struggled from start to finish.

Haunting defeat

BYU entered Saturday having won three of their last four games. They improved their record to 6-5 in conference and a win on Saturday could have placed them in a tie for fourth place. The loss dropped them to eighth in the conference.

Oklahoma State entered Saturday with a 2-9 conference record. In a conference that is filled with top-end talent, Saturday was a game that BYU could have used. Three of the Cougars’ next five opponents are ranked inside of the top 15.

The NCAA Tournament committee released their mid-season top 16 teams prior to Saturday’s game and BYU found themselves outside of it. The committee did not even mention the Cougars as a team that was in consideration for the top 16. This game was not only a missed opportunity, but as of Saturday, it was also a quad-three loss for the Cougars in the NET. When selection Sunday comes around, a quad-three loss will be a bruise on BYU’s resume as they fight for a top-five seed.

The bright side for the Cougars is that all of their next five games are potential opportunities to pick up a quad-one win.

Time to rebound

BYU’s next quad-one chance will come on Tuesday when they welcome the 12-ranked Baylor University Bears to the Marriott Center.

The Cougars will be looking to avenge their 81-72 road loss to Baylor on Jan. 9. In that game, BYU led eight times and they blew a six-point halftime lead.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.