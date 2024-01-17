The 20-ranked BYU Cougars defeated the 24-ranked Iowa State University Cyclones 87-72 in Provo on Tuesday.

BYU carried a 13-3 record (1-2 in conference) into the game, after picking up a victory over the University of Central Florida on Jan. 13.

Iowa State had a 13-3 record (2-1 in conference), and they were looking to build off of a pair of victories over the University of Kansas and Oklahoma State University last week.

The two teams came out scoring at an even pace; however, Noah Waterman helped give the Cougars a slight lead with eight points, giving them a 15-12 lead with 14:19 remaining in the half.

Iowa State 25-24 lead with 7:18 remaining in the first half after Robert Jones slammed a ball home.

Spencer Johnson regained BYU’s lead with 5:24 remaining when he splashed home three of his 19 first-half points, giving them a 27-25 lead.

Richie Saunders punctuated the first half for the Cougars when he laid home a ball and gave them a 39-33 lead.

After one half, BYU led Iowa State 39-35.

Johnson carried the first-half scoring load for the Cougars with his 19 points. Aly Khalifa grabbed five rebounds to support the team. As a team, BYU combined for six turnovers.

Hason Ward powered the Cyclones with seven points in the half. Ward and Tre King combined to lead their team with three rebounds each. Iowa State turned the ball over eight times in the half.

BYU quickly ballooned their lead after an 8-0 run was capped off by a Dallin Hall three-pointer, giving them a 49-39 lead with 15:41 remaining.

Iowa State trimmed the lead to 49-43 after Keshon Gilbert knocked down a jump shot with 14:54 remaining.

The Cougars regained their 10-point advantage when Hall flushed another three-pointer, giving them a 56-46 lead with 12:47 remaining and forcing the Cyclones to call a timeout.

The scoring did not stop for BYU as Hall knocked down another three-pointer to stop an Iowa State rally and give the Cougars a 70-52 lead with 8:19 remaining.

Gilbert helped bring the game to 72-59 with a personal 4-0 run. However, Johnson added home two more points to bring their lead back to 74-59 with 5:58 remaining.

Johnson put the finishing touches on a high-powered night for the Cougars as he laid a ball in to give them an 81-61 lead with 3:12 remaining.

In the end, BYU defeated Iowa State 87-72.

Johnson registered a career-high 28 points to fuel the Cougars explosive offense. Waterman added 18 points and Jaxson Robinson tallied 15 points to help. Khalifa and Johnson each picked up nine of BYU’s 36 rebounds.

Gilbert supplied 16 points for the Cyclones. Hason finished the game with six of Iowa State’s 34 team rebounds.

With the win, BYU moves their record to 13-3 on the year and 0.500 in conference with a record of 2-2.

The Cougars will return to action on Saturday when they travel to Lubbock, Texas to take on the Texas Tech University Red Raiders. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.