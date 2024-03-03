The BYU Cougars defeated the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 87-75 at the Marriott Center on Saturday.

With the win, the Cougars improved their record to 9-7 in conference and moved into a tie for fourth place in the Big 12.

Here are three stories from Saturday’s home win.

Tale of two halves

Saturday’s game was truly a tale of two halves. The first half was all TCU and the second half was all BYU.

The opening half started out even as both teams kept on pace with each other. Jaxson Robinson made the score 23-22 TCU with 9:51 remaining after he laid home a ball. TCU turned on the jets to close out the half though, finishing on a 23-6 run and taking a 46-29 lead into the break. A major difference-maker in the half was the 3-pointer. TCU shot 7-10 from deep while BYU shot 1-13 from long range.

Cougars head coach Mark Pope must have said something to his boys in the locker room because BYU looked like a completely different team during the final 20 minutes.

The Cougars went on a 15-0 run over a 3:24 span while Fousseyni Traore and Trevin Knell each chipped in six points to make the score 50-49 with 12:53 remaining. Richie Saunders gave BYU its first lead since there was 14:41 remaining in the first half when he made a three-pointer to put them ahead 65-62 with 7:32 remaining in the game. Continuing their offensive success, the Cougars then went on a 10-2 run to take a 75-64 lead with 4:34 remaining. Dallin Hall put the final nail in the Horned Frogs’ coffin when he hit a three-pointer with 2:35 remaining, making the score 82-69.

The statistics paint a Picasso to emphasize the difference between the two halves. The Cougars managed to turn their 1-13 three-point shooting from the first half into an 8-15 performance from deep in the second half. The Horned Frogs did the exact opposite. They turned their strong 7-for-10 performance in the first half into a 1-for-6 performance in the second half.

After their win over Kansas University, Pope mentioned that he always encourages his team to keep shooting the ball. They may struggle for stretches, but he feels that the odds will balance themselves out. Saturday exemplified his claims.

A pair of 20 burgers

BYU has five players who average over 10 points per game and two additional players who average over nine points per game. On the flip side, they do not have anyone who averages more than 14.1 points per game. Saturday, BYU had two players score over 20 points. Traore scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting in addition to seven rebounds. Knell scored 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting.

After BYU dug itself into a hole with its first-half performance, they needed someone to step up in the second half.

Mix in 12 points from Hall, 11 points from Saunders and 10 points from Spencer Johnson, those performances went a long way to help BYU combine for 87 points with 58 of those points coming in the second half.

Following up a big win

BYU’s win over Kansas was a statement win for them. It is a strong win to put on their resume. BYU has multiple big wins this year. In addition to their win over Kansas, they also have wins over Baylor University and Iowa State University. The issue is that they have also had some clunkers. The Cougars have suffered losses to Oklahoma State University, Kansas State University and Cincinnati University. It has felt like every big win has been matched with a disappointing loss.

When you are trying to compile a strong resume for the selection committee, it is important to follow up with a win after collecting a big win. After BYU defeated Baylor, they followed that game up with a loss against Kansas State.

Saturday is an example of following up after a big win. The Cougars seem to be building momentum as they enter the final week of regular season play. Next week they have another chance to collect another statement win when they travel to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State. They will then follow that game by wrapping up their inaugural Big 12 regular season with a rematch against Oklahoma State in Provo. A clean sweep next week would get them feeling good as they head into the postseason.

Looking ahead

BYU will return to action on Tuesday when they go on the road to face Iowa State. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and it will be streamed on ESPN+.