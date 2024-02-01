The BYU Cougars will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the University of West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ and is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m.

There is unfamiliarity between the Cougars and Mountaineers. This is only their second-ever meeting.

Here are three things to look for on Saturday to help clear up the unfamiliarity and get ready for the tilt.

Slow down the Battle

Senior guard RaeQuan Battle is leading the Mountaineers, averaging 15.7 points per game.

Battle carries boom or bust potential. This season, he has scored over 20 points in five games. Comparably, Battle has scored ten or fewer points in four games.

Over his last three games, he has scored a combined 17 points.

On one side of the coin, it is fair to say that Battle has struggled over his last three games. In their win over the University of Cincinnati on Jan. 31, battle shot 2-for-6 from the floor.

On the other side of the coin, Battle could be due to have a bounce-back game. Before his recent struggle, Battle scored 23 points in West Virginia’s win over the Kansas University Jayhawks.

Expect the Cougars to throw a variety of defenders at Battle as they try to keep him cold.

Alongside Battle, Jesse Edwards provides solid scoring numbers for the Mountaineers. He is averaging 14.8 points per game this season.

Edwards returned from injury against Cincinnati and cashed in a season-high, 25 points along with 10 rebounds.

“This Jesse Edwards was unbelievable last night,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope during his weekly press conference. “I mean, his size and length and the space he covers.”

Fousseyni Traore said on Thursday that he anticipates spending a large amount of time guarding Edwards.

Don’t sleep on an eight-win team

Currently, West Virginia has an 8-13 record.

When seeing this record, unfamiliar BYU fans may anticipate that they will win this game handily.

“This West Virginia team is really good,” Pope said. “You think about it, all that they have done in the last two weeks is beat Kansas, beat Texas and beat Cincinnati. And that is an eight-win team.”

All eight of the Mountaineers’ wins have come at home and they have won their last three games in Morgantown.

The Cougars are 1-3 in away games this year.

“Their roster is finally healthy, and they are great at home,” Pope said.

Keep the water boiling

BYU forward Noah Waterman has been hot over his last three games.

After back-to-back scoreless outings, he chipped in 18 points against Iowa State University, 17 points against Houston University and 17 points against the University of Texas.

Pope credits Waterman and his offseason efforts for his improved success this season.

“He just woke up one day and said, I am going to approach things differently,” Pope said. “He did it with his urgency. He did it with his off-court life. He did it with his academic life. He did it with building relationships with his teammates. I wish I could take some of the credit but I can’t.”

Last season, Waterman averaged 4.6 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game. This year, he is averaging 11.2 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game.

“Put up 20 or put up two, he’s a different human being right now,” Pope said. “And it’s super cool man. It’s very cool and it’s his own doing.”