On Saturday, the BYU Cougars advanced to 3-0, after defeating the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

With this win, the Cougars offense put up 38 points, helping power them to a 38-31 victory over the Razorbacks. Both the Cougars and Razorbacks entered Saturday’s game with 2-0 records.

The Razorbacks scored first when running back AJ Green ran for a 55-yard rushing touchdown putting his team up 7-0.

Later in the quarter, Isaiah Sategna had a 54-yard punt return touchdown to give the Razorbacks a 14-0 lead. The Cougars punched back when a trick play led to wide receiver Parker Kingston connecting with Deion Smith to cut the lead to 14-7.

BYU tied the game late in the first quarter when LJ Martin ran for a 45-yard rushing touchdown. In the second quarter, Martin struck again for the Cougars when he rushed for his second touchdown, putting them up 21-14.

The Razorbacks tied the game midway through the second quarter when quarterback KJ Jefferson threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hasz.

After a Cougar fumble set the Razorbacks up on the BYU 25-yard-line, the Razorbacks kicked a field goal to take a 24-21 lead into halftime.

The Razorbacks struck again on their first possession of the second half, when Green rushed for his second touchdown of the game, putting his team up 31-21. Midway through the third quarter, BYU kicker Will Ferrin knocked down a 43-yard field goal attempt to make the score 31-24.

Jefferson threw an interception to the Cougars linebacker Max Tooley late in the third quarter, which set BYU up for a game-tying 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kedon Slovis to Kingston.

BYU took the lead midway through the fourth quarter when Slovis found Chase Roberts for a one-handed touchdown grab, giving the Cougars a 38-31 lead.

The Razorbacks got one last chance after Ferrin missed a 50-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining in the game.

Jefferson marched his team down to the BYU 16-yard-line in the final minute. However, the Cougars defense held strong, holding the Razorbacks out of the endzone and handing BYU a 38-31 victory.

For the Cougars, Slovis was 13/25, throwing for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Martin led the way on the ground, scoring two touchdowns and running for 77 yards on 23 carries.

For the Razorbacks, Jefferson completed 24/35, for one touchdown and one interception. Green provided 86 yards on the ground for his team, running for two touchdowns on nine carries.

With the victory, BYU remains perfect on the year, moving to 3-0.

Next on the docket for BYU is a matchup on the road against the University of Kansas Jayhawks, kicking off the Big 12 Conference on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

To stay up to date with BYU athletics, take a look at its website.