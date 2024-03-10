The BYU Cougars defeated the Oklahoma State University Cowboys 85-71 on senior night at the Marriott Center on Saturday.

BYU’s win caps their inaugural Big 12 regular season off on a high note and avenged a loss against the Cowboys on Feb. 17.

Coming off of the victory, here are three storylines.

Senior Send-off

Jaxson Robinson and Spencer Johnson played in front of the Marriott Center for the last time on Saturday and they left a great last impression.

Robinson, a two-year Cougar, flipped in a casual 17 points in front of the hometown crowd and added five rebounds.

A true senior, Robinson transferred to Provo after spending his freshman year at Texas A&M University and playing his sophomore year at Arkansas University. Prior to this season, Robinson never averaged more than 8.5 points per game. His 13.9 points per game this season have propelled him to the national stage. Robinson’s stock has soared with NBA scouts projecting him to be a late first-round pick in the NBA draft.

Johnson said “goodbye” by serving up a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while adding a side of five assists.

A red-shirt five-year senior, Johnson joined the Cougars in 2020 after spending two years at Weber State University. Johnson has become a staple and a leader for the Cougars. Head coach Mark Pope spoke proudly about the growth that he has seen from Johnson throughout his time in the white and blue during his pregame press conference on Thursday. Johnson has not closed the books on a potential professional basketball career, saying on Thursday that he plans to explore his opportunities once the Cougars have finished their season.

Tredyn Christensen was also honored by BYU on Saturday. Christensen spent one year with the Cougars after spending one season with Chaminade University and Snow College.

Turning the page on turning the ball over

Fresh off of a game where costly turnovers plagued the Cougars in key moments, BYU righted the ship and treated the ball like treasure on Saturday.

Media and BYU fans pointed to the team’s 17 turnovers as a major contributing factor to their loss against the Cyclones and raised concerns about how that could affect their potential once they enter “The big dance.” It seems as though the Cougars heard those concerns and responded against the Cowboys. They have averaged 10.7 turnovers per game this season and their 10-turnover performance on Saturday was significantly closer to their normal.

Locked up some home cooking?

Salt Lake City is set to be a host location for the first two rounds of March Madness. The tournament is often considered to be a “neutral site” tournament. Located 44.5 miles from the Marriott Center, the Delta Center would be far from a neutral site for the Cougars.

BYU is a unique team in the NCAA Tournament as they do not play games on Sundays and are restricted to locations that are hosting Thursday and Saturday games. Due to this factor, in addition to multiple others, college basketball experts have spent many weeks projecting the Cougars to be destined for a virtual home game.

Saturday’s win may have been their final game in Provo, but it may not have been their final game in the Utah Valley.

On deck

The Cougars will finish their inaugural Big 12 basketball season in fifth place with a 10-8 record.

Next up for BYU will be the Big 12 tournament where the winner receives an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. The tournament begins on March 12 and the Cougars will play on March 13 at 10:30 a.m. BYU’s opponent will be the winner of a game between Oklahoma State and the University of Central Florida.