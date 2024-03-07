The BYU Cougars fell 68-63 to the Iowa State University Cyclones in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday.

BYU held a double-digit second-half lead but they were unable to seal the deal.

Here are three stories from Wednesday’s defeat.

Turnovers coughed up the game

Iowa State ranks second in the NCAA forcing 17.9 turnovers per game. Defense is their calling card and it showed up on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones forced the Cougars into 17 turnovers but the biggest ones came late. Trailing 64-63 with 1:36 remaining, BYU turned the ball over on three straight possessions. The nightmare series started with a miscommunication between Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders that ended with a pass sailing out of bounds.

The next mistake came when Fousseyni Traore got called for a travel. The Cougars were given an opportunity to take the lead with 0:12 left in the game after Robert Jones clanked a pair of free throws. The opportunity was squandered when Hall challenged Tamin Lipsey one-on-one and lost his footing before allowing the ball to bounce out of bounds.

BYU will want their final possessions back as they allowed a statement win to slip through their fingers. Many teams have fallen victim to Iowa State’s defense and BYU is the latest name to be added to that list.

Offense goes silent

Iowa State’s defense ranks sixth in the NCAA allowing 61.9 points per game.

The Cougars came out hot and scored 38 first-half points, translating to a 38-27 lead going into the break. BYU’s lead ballooned to 46-32 with 15:56 remaining. The scoring ran dry though, and they managed just 17 points throughout the remainder of the game. Despite all of this, the Cougars had a 63-61 lead with 4:34 remaining. From that point, BYU failed to score a single point. They had their chances to win the game but no one could step up and seize the moment.

BYU’s lack of scoring is less concerning than their late-game turnovers. They had good looks but nothing would fall. Tuesday’s scoring drought was just a case of massively unfortunate timing.

Richie performs

Saunders’ 20 points was a bright spot for BYU on Wednesday.

Off the bench, Saunders scored 15 first-half points and shot 6-for-6. He did cool off in the second half, scoring five points. But he made two free throws to hand BYU their 63-61 lead. Saunders has averaged 9.3 points per game this season. Every other Cougar scored less than their average points per game. Without Saunders, BYU would have mustered just 43 points.

Once again, this stat would seem to be an anomaly. It is highly unlikely that BYU will miss production at the same time from that many players again. If Saunders can find a way to provide over 10 points per game off of the bench, then it will serve the Cougars‘ depth well.

Looking ahead

BYU will be back in action on Saturday when they welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys to the Marriott Center.

Saturday will be about revenge for BYU as they will look to avenge their loss in Stillwater, Oklahoma from earlier this season.

The Cougars and Cowboys will tip off at 7 p.m. and it will be streamed on ESPN+.