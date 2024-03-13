The BYU Cougars defeated the University of Central Florida Knights 87-73 in the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday.

The Cougars completed a three-game season series sweep over the Knights and advanced to the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals with Wednesday’s win.

Here are three stories for those who didn’t get a chance to sit and watch the early morning tilt.

A balanced diet

BYU’s calling card this season has been their balanced scoring attack. Rarely is someone on BYU going to overwhelm fans with 25+ points in a game. But, fans can usually count on multiple players to supply double-digit points.

Darius Johnson exploded for 32 points and played a major role in the Knights’ comeback during this game. To counteract this, the Cougars had four players supply 10+ points and four additional players supply over eight points.

Fousseyni Traore served a double-double for BYU with 14 points, shooting 4-for-5, and ripping 10 rebounds. His presence in the paint is a strong contrast to Aly Khalifa. Khalifa thrives as a facilitator at the top of the key. On Wednesday, Khalifa poured in eight points and dished out five assists. These two different centers provide versatility to BYU’s offense and they each change the way that opponents have to defend the Cougars.

Richie Saunders, Dallin Hall and Trevin Knell each provided 12+ additional points for BYU.

Let it fly from deep

In typical BYU fashion, this game was won at the 3-point line.

Shots were falling early and often for the Cougars as 12 of their first 14 points came from behind the arc. Khalifa, Hall and Noah Waterman all found their stroke before the game’s first media timeout.

After UCF got within three points with 13:40 remaining, the Cougars flipped in five threes to close the game. Saunders stepped up and drained three threes for his team. When the final horn sounded, BYU was 14-for-30 from 3-point land.

The 3-pointer will be a massive factor for BYU when they enter the NCAA Tournament. When they are connecting, BYU is explosive and dangerous. If they go cold, BYU is susceptible to getting blown out.

Wednesday gives BYU fans a reason to believe.

A resilient bunch

BYU punched early and UCF scrapped to recover, but BYU held strong.

Despite the 10:30 a.m. tipoff, the Cougars pounced on the Knights early. Within the blink of an eye, BYU had a 21-3 lead. UCF did not plan on going quietly though. The Knights found their footing and thanks to back-to-back threes from Johnson, they trailed by just nine points at the break.

The two teams traded baskets at the start of the half. Johnson struck again when he {{again}} hit back-to-back threes with 13:40 remaining, making the score 59-56 BYU with 13:40 remaining. After a timeout from Mark Pope, the Cougars regained their footing and went on a 12-0 run to take a 71-56 lead with 9:55 remaining.

The Cougars have blown double-digit leads on multiple occasions this year. BYU seems to be comfortably locked into either a four or five-seed in the NCAA Tournament. UCF was probably hungry because they needed to win the tournament to get a spot in March Madness. BYU had excuses to lose this game. They didn’t though.

On the surface level, a win over UCF doesn’t do much to move the needle in favor of BYU’s resume. It isn’t a “big win,” but it is a big “non-loss.” A loss to the Knights would have been a negative on BYU’s resume, and it would have left them waiting for Sunday’s selection show. The win on Wednesday gives BYU another chance to show off for the selection committee by picking up more quality wins.

Next up

The nonstop action of the Big 12 tournament will roll on for BYU when they return to action on Thursday to take on the Texas Tech University Red Raiders.

Thursday will give the Cougars a chance to erase the sour taste that was left in their mouths after they blew a 17-point lead against the Red Raiders on Jan. 20.

BYU and Texas Tech will tip off at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and will be broadcast live on ESPN2.