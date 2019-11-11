Counseling Center experiences high demand

According to the Higher Education Today, “recent survey data indicate that in the past year, three out of five (college) students experienced overwhelming anxiety, and two out of five students were too depressed to function. Many students are struggling with mental health concerns like anxiety, depression, and substance abuse. But only a small percentage (10–15 percent on average) of these students seek services at their counseling center.”

BYU-Idaho is not an exception to this national issue.

Concerning the university’s need for mental health, Reed Stoddard, the Counseling Center Director for BYU-Idaho, said, “The demand has been up… it goes up every semester. That’s not unique to us, by the way. It’s a national trend.”

Although the Counseling Center is a free resource to students at BYU-Idaho, there are some challenges.

The process is usually as follows: a student first makes an appointment with the counseling center for a consultation. During the consultation, the student is evaluated. From there, the center recommends multiple options, ranging from individual therapy to group workshops to other counseling groups in Rexburg.

The issue at hand is that the system is overloaded. Students have reported up to a two-week waiting period for the consultation, and if the individual is to continue therapy at BYU-I, the waitlist can be up to over a month even after the consultation. Due of the high demand, meetings with therapists typically occur every other week, rather than weekly.

Stoddard said to manage demand, counseling is only available to students who take at least six credits or more. Because of this, students who drop all their classes due to depression are excluded from counseling on campus.

Students who are usually not considered an immediate danger to themselves are also placed on a waiting list.

“One of my friends was asked to rank how likely she was to kill herself, and she said a five or a six,” said Carolyn Arnold, a junior majoring in music at BYU-I. “She was waitlisted for weeks.”

Emma Fife, a junior majoring in psychology, felt discouraged because of the high volume of patients at the Counselling Center. “I, unfortunately, have not been to the counseling center. I forgot to go for the first few weeks… and I know they’re too busy so I’m worried I wouldn’t get in at all,” Fife said.

However, for issues of immediate danger or crisis, such as the potential for suicide, there is a 24-hour on-call representative who can meet and speak with a struggling student.

With the increasing demand, Stoddard was asked if there were any plans to expand or grow the mental health program at BYU-I.

“There are non-specific plans. I think the general idea is we’ve got to increase our capacity to help,” Stoddard said.

The center faces several roadblocks though with expansion. Stoddard said in terms of space, the Counseling Center is pretty close to filling capacity. Even if BYU-I were to decide to expand, there remains the question of where to logistically even put them.

Stoddard encourages students to get help when needed and to not refrain from coming in. There are a variety of resources available to students aside from individual therapy.

“The workshops… are like a mental health class. All the workshops are taught by mental health therapists, and they’re always open; we don’t cap those. I referred a student to a depression workshop yesterday and she came in and said ‘I think this is all I need,’” Stoddard said.

BYU-I has numerous resources available to students including workshops, group sessions and a new online program called TAO (Therapy Assistance Online). TAO allows users to conduct a self-evaluation and complete various exercises designed to improve mental health.