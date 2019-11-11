Counseling Center experiences high demand

According to the Higher Education Today, “recent survey data indicate that in the past year, three out of five (college) students experienced overwhelming anxiety, and two out of five students were too depressed to function. Many students are struggling with mental health concerns like anxiety, depression, and substance abuse. But only a small percentage (10–15 percent on average) of these students seek services at their counseling center.”
BYU-Idaho is not an exception to this national issue.
Concerning the university’s need for mental health, Reed Stoddard, the Counseling Center Director for BYU-Idaho, said, “The demand has been up… it goes up every semester. That’s not unique to us, by the way. It’s a national trend.”
Although the Counseling Center is a free resource to students at BYU-Idaho, there are some challenges.
The process is usually as follows: a student first makes an appointment with the counseling center for a consultation. During the consultation, the student is evaluated. From there, the center recommends multiple options, ranging from individual therapy to group workshops to other counseling groups in Rexburg.
The issue at hand is that the system is overloaded. Students have reported up to a two-week waiting period for the consultation, and if the individual is to continue therapy at BYU-I, the waitlist can be up to over a month even after the consultation. Due of the high demand, meetings with therapists typically occur every other week, rather than weekly.
Stoddard said to manage demand, counseling is only available to students who take at least six credits or more. Because of this, students who drop all their classes due to depression are excluded from counseling on campus.
Students who are usually not considered an immediate danger to themselves are also placed on a waiting list.
“One of my friends was asked to rank how likely she was to kill herself, and she said a five or a six,” said Carolyn Arnold, a junior majoring in music at BYU-I. “She was waitlisted for weeks.”
Emma Fife, a junior majoring in psychology, felt discouraged because of the high volume of patients at the Counselling Center. “I, unfortunately, have not been to the counseling center. I forgot to go for the first few weeks… and I know they’re too busy so I’m worried I wouldn’t get in at all,” Fife said.
However, for issues of immediate danger or crisis, such as the potential for suicide, there is a 24-hour on-call representative who can meet and speak with a struggling student.
With the increasing demand, Stoddard was asked if there were any plans to expand or grow the mental health program at BYU-I.
“There are non-specific plans. I think the general idea is we’ve got to increase our capacity to help,” Stoddard said.
The center faces several roadblocks though with expansion. Stoddard said in terms of space, the Counseling Center is pretty close to filling capacity. Even if BYU-I were to decide to expand, there remains the question of where to logistically even put them.
Stoddard encourages students to get help when needed and to not refrain from coming in. There are a variety of resources available to students aside from individual therapy.
“The workshops… are like a mental health class. All the workshops are taught by mental health therapists, and they’re always open; we don’t cap those. I referred a student to a depression workshop yesterday and she came in and said ‘I think this is all I need,’” Stoddard said.
BYU-I has numerous resources available to students including workshops, group sessions and a new online program called TAO (Therapy Assistance Online). TAO allows users to conduct a self-evaluation and complete various exercises designed to improve mental health.
2 Comments
“non-specific plans”? Interesting way to say “we have no clue”.
Hire more people, and keep it open longer if you need to. If the BYU Idaho counseling center truly cares about students, they will make specific (read:actual) plans to meet the demand, in addition to putting dozens of students in workshops instead of giving them the counseling they’ve requested.
As a parent of two current BYU-I students this article makes me extremely sad. I can tell that by what I have read here that the counseling center is probably doing everything within their means to meet the increased demand for services and I commend them on those efforts; however having said that, I hope that the university itself is actively aware and will recognize this for the crisis that it is! I have been encouraging one of my kids who struggles with anxiety and depression to go to the counseling center and seek out someone to talk to for several weeks now. So far she has been reluctant to go because let’s face it, even in this enlightened age of mental health awareness, stepping foot inside a counseling center is still a very difficult first step for most people to take. Please, please please understand that if ANY student has managed to muster up the courage to seek help from their campus counseling center, THEY NEED HELP! We can’t allow them to be turned away or make them wait for weeks to be seen! It’s terrifying for me to think that in order to get help from the university counseling center that my child would have to be classified as being suicidal—is that really where we want the bar to be? “Let’s see, on a scale of 1-10 how likely are you to want to kill yourself?” And if they answer too low on the scale then their struggles are deemed not important enough and they get sent away? No! You must do better than that for our kids! And by the way a great place to start might be with better educating the bishopric and leadership within the student wards as to what a real nationwide epidemic this problem really is. Perhaps rather than being so overly concerned about whether or not each student in their ward is attending church “regularly” enough to maintain their ecclesiastical endorsement, the primary focus could shift towards reaching out with love and genuine concern for the well-being of each and every student they have been given stewardship over? Maybe that might actually make these kids WANT to attend their church meetings because they feel valued, noticed, cared about and are warmly welcomed by their leaders when they do attend, as opposed to being threatened with expulsion from school for not attending “often enough”? Is it not the primary goal of the Church to lead others to Christ through creating an environment where ALL are welcomed and accepted for wherever they happen to be on their personal spiritual journey? If this is true—and I believe that it is—then the adults called to leadership positions within the student wards at our private universities perhaps need to take a step back and re-evaluate their priorities. I hope and pray that this is the exception and not the rule, but the only personal contact that my freshman student has had all semester from her student ward bishopric was through a veiled threatening text message this past weekend saying that her endorsement is in jeopardy of being revoked because of a lack of attendance during second hour meetings. As a mother I find that both appalling and heartbreaking! Come on my Rexburg brothers and sisters—you can do better than that! Please, we MUST do better in both of these areas for the sake of these kids…