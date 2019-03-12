If you chance to meet a dinosaur, wear your cowboy boots

On Wednesday nights, students gather in the Manwaring Center to dance the night away. Here, the lights are dimmed, the floor is filled with excited students, the music comes on and the dancing begins.

Some students even dress up in cowboy hats and plaid shirts for the occasion.

Allison Dearden, a sophomore studying exercise physiology, has started wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans at dances to be part of the theme.

“I like hitting the dance floor with my friends! It’s a lot of fun because this dance is different than any others,” Dearden said. “Also, people like seeing that you are having a good time. It’s like a party! Usually before I come, I like to prepare by jamming a little at my apartment to the same kind of music played because I am a country girl at heart. What this does is it gets me pumped for the dances and makes it more enjoyable for me because I know what to expect when I get here.”