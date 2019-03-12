If you chance to meet a dinosaur, wear your cowboy boots

On Wednesday nights, students gather in the Manwaring Center to dance the night away. Here, the lights are dimmed, the floor is filled with excited students, the music comes on and the dancing begins.
Some students even dress up in cowboy hats and plaid shirts for the occasion.
Allison Dearden, a sophomore studying exercise physiology, has started wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans at dances to be part of the theme.
“I like hitting the dance floor with my friends! It’s a lot of fun because this dance is different than any others,” Dearden said. “Also, people like seeing that you are having a good time. It’s like a party! Usually before I come, I like to prepare by jamming a little at my apartment to the same kind of music played because I am a country girl at heart. What this does is it gets me pumped for the dances and makes it more enjoyable for me because I know what to expect when I get here.”
Before the dance starts, an instruction allows newcomers and first-timers to learn some basic dance moves beforehand. There are also instructors on the floor there to help.
Jonathan Wagner-Nine, a junior studying computer information technology, helps out during the dances as an instructor.
Wagner-Nine has been dancing for 12 years.
Mikaela Cady, a freshman studying accounting, attended country dance for first time, saying she was “looking for a fun night and how to country dance.”
Instructors offer an hour of instruction before the dance starts at 8 p.m. Cady joined others in learning the line dance of the night, while other students learned how to triple-step.
Chaskiel Beher, a senior studying history, considered country dance to be a great place for a first date.
“I am hoping to get some more culture and not step on my date’s feet too much,” Beher said.
Various students floated to the edges of the ballrooms, leaving the center open to watch dancers show off their moves.
“My favorite part was learning the line dances and dancing with my roommates,” said Grace Beyer, a sophomore studying social work.
Those in charge put a lot of effort into making these dances fun, like adding a screen and lighting to make it feel like a big party. Music with various beats are chosen by dancers and played by the DJ. The T-Rex from Rexadilla, a local restaurant, even showed up for part of it, which made the students more excited. When he entered the room, he started to dance and jump around, drawing laughs from the crowd.
Country music, dancing, bright lights and T-Rex — what’s not to love?
For more information on the dances around campus, go to byui.edu/activities/social/social-events.