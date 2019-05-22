Courage to become: Disciple Leader Conference

Sharing is caring!











Several students gathered together on May 17 for the Disciple Leader Conference, ready to learn new leadership skills.

Student Life vice president, Amy LaBaugh, gave an address alongside her husband, Jack LaBaugh, a faculty member from the Marketing Department.

“We are invited to walk with the newness of life,” LaBaugh said.

The LaBaugh’s continued their address by asking students what joy was for them, sharing alumni stories and encouraging students on obtaining their degrees.

“Listening to their address made me realize how proud I am to be a student at BYU-Idaho, and how much potential I have in the workplace by developing the standards of a disciple of Jesus Christ,” said Mariah Arlint, a sophomore studying sociology.

Student Support prepared for DLC by talking with past volunteers and student attendees to improve this semester’s DLC experience.

“This conference is really close to the school’s mission,” said Dal Araújo, a junior studying communication and a first time DLC volunteer. “We wanted to get that close to our hearts so we could bring a conference that represents that.”

Students were able to attend various workshops including The Behavior of a Good Leader, Christ’s Atonement and Everyday Leadership.

DLC worker, Linda Hogenson, a junior studying accounting, has attended DLC in past semesters and decided to become involved.

“There’s an unquantifiable feeling that you get by being surrounded by people who have the same goals as you do,” Hogenson said.

Attending the workshop, “Managing Your Time: Be a Leader of Your Life“ gave Sol Spannaus, a sophomore studying theater education, a better understanding of time management.

“I learned that it is really important to prioritize what you do with your time because it’s a gift from God. The workshop helped me learn to be more aware,” said Spannaus.

Student volunteers, Brandon and Katelyn Verdoni, taught workshops at DLC.

“Preparing for these workshops has really helped me apply the principles that I teach into my own life,” Verdoni said.

Students also had the opportunity to provide service by writing letters to military and missionaries as well as a service fair to look into other ways they can serve the community of Rexburg and campus.

If you missed this semester’s Disciple Leader Conference, you can participate in the next conference on October 18 for the fall semester.

