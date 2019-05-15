Courage to become a look at Disciple Leader Conference

Sharing is caring!











The Disciple Leader Conference for spring semester will be held on Friday, May 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check-ins start at 4:30 p.m.

The conference will begin with dinner and motivational address from Student Life Vice President Amy LaBaugh and her husband, Jack LaBaugh of the Marketing Department.

After attending the dinner and address, attendees will participate in four different leadership workshops. Topics include a wide variety of leadership experiences from academics, time management and marriage.

Conference attendees will be able to participate in a service project following the workshops and will receive a DLC t-shirt and swag bag at the conclusion of the conference.

A full itinerary of activities and workshops, as well as where to purchase tickets can be found on the BYU-I homepage.

Ellen Reyes-Sotelo, one of the program assistants for DLC said, “We ask other volunteer places like student activities, student support, ROTC, missionaries, indexing, and ushers to join us for the service fair, where students have the opportunity to serve right there on the spot by writing letters to the military.”

Student Support provides students with different campus programs including Student Ambassadors, Get Connected, Peer Mentoring and Learn Live Become.

Learn Live Become provides workshops for students focusing on academics, career, discipleship and life skills.

“The purpose can be found in the name Disciple Leadership Conference. We go there to learn skills and principles that will help us be better disciple leaders in our communities and in the kingdom,” said Nathan Jones, a Learn Live Become program assistant and a sophomore studying psychology.

Angel Vega, a senior studying psychology, has attended the conference in past semesters.

“I would encourage other students to go because it allows us to understand our potential as students and citizens in society,” Vega said. “We don’t know it yet, but we are future leaders wherever we live, and DLC is a preparation center.”