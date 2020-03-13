COVID-19 and changes to temple worship

According to a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to slow the spread of COVID-19, temple worship will be temporarily changed in the following ways:

Where government or other restrictions on public and/or religious gatherings would, in effect, preclude temple activity, proxy and living ordinances will temporarily be suspended.

Where government or other restrictions do not preclude all temple activity, the following temple ordinances for living persons will be accommodated as capacity permits by appointment only: husband-and-wife and child-to-parents sealing ordinances and living initiatory and endowment ordinances. On a temporary basis, proxy temple ordinances will not be performed.

All patron housing will be closed.