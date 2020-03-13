COVID-19 and changes to temple worship

UPDATED: The Testing Center will remain openMarch 12, 2020
According to a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to slow the spread of COVID-19, temple worship will be temporarily changed in the following ways:
- Where government or other restrictions on public and/or religious gatherings would, in effect, preclude temple activity, proxy and living ordinances will temporarily be suspended.
- Where government or other restrictions do not preclude all temple activity, the following temple ordinances for living persons will be accommodated as capacity permits by appointment only: husband-and-wife and child-to-parents sealing ordinances and living initiatory and endowment ordinances. On a temporary basis, proxy temple ordinances will not be performed.
- All patron housing will be closed.